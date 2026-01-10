Virat Kohli’s Surprising Encounter With Kendra Lust: Fact Or Fiction?

Legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli once again found himself at the centre of online chatter after adult film star Kendra Lust shared a photo featuring herself alongside the star batter. The image, posted on Instagram, quickly went viral and sent social media into a frenzy, with fans and netizens debating its authenticity and speculating about the unexpected pairing.

The photograph shows Kendra Lust posing with Virat Kohli at what she claimed to be an “unexpected meetup.” Sharing the image with her followers, Kendra captioned the post, “Unexpected meetups are always the best — such an inspiration and truly down-to-earth ✨,” along with hashtags such as #kendralust, #virat, #viratkohli, #india, #unitedkingdom and #PeoplesChamp. The post amassed over 280,000 likes within a short span of time and continues to circulate widely across platforms.

In the image, Kendra Lust is seen wearing a blue T-shirt, smiling for the camera. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, appears in casual attire, sporting a jacket layered over a dark T-shirt and completing the look with a maroon cap. The relaxed setting and casual outfits added to the believability of the picture for many fans at first glance, especially since Kohli has been spending considerable time in London with his family after retiring from two formats of international cricket.

However, the post soon sparked intense debate in the comments section. While some users reacted positively, others questioned the authenticity of the image. One user wrote, “Everyone we meet in life is meant for a purpose, the good people give us great memories, the bad people are lessons learned!” Another fan commented, “Just take Indian citizenship, we mean it, we love you.” Some reactions were humorous, with one user asking, “Anushka Sharma clicking the photo?” while another joked about the background music choice in the post.

A large section of netizens, however, raised serious doubts about whether the image was real. Several comments questioned if the photo was AI-generated, with users writing things like, “Is it real or AI generated???”, “AI or what,” and “AI is getting too far.” Others simply called it an “unexpected collab,” expressing disbelief at seeing the two together.

Amid the growing speculation, it can be confirmed that the image is indeed AI-generated. There is no credible evidence or independent confirmation that Virat Kohli and Kendra Lust met in person. The visual inconsistencies and lack of any supporting footage or eyewitness accounts further support the conclusion that the image was created using artificial intelligence tools. This is not the first time Kendra Lust has shared such content. She has reportedly posted several AI-generated images and videos in recent times, featuring herself alongside well-known global and Indian celebrities.

Previously, Kendra Lust had shared similar AI-generated visuals with Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, which had also sparked confusion and debate online before being identified as digitally created content. Despite repeated discussions around the use of AI in such posts, these images continue to gain traction due to their realistic appearance and the curiosity they generate among fans.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has not reacted to or acknowledged the viral image in any way. The cricketer is known to maintain a dignified silence on social media rumours and controversies, choosing instead to focus on his personal life and professional commitments. Kohli has been spending quality time with his family in London, away from the constant spotlight, following his decision to step back from two formats of the game.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli is set to return to action soon. He will be seen in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begin in Vadodara on Sunday. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, especially given his recent stellar performances.

For those unaware, Kohli has been in terrific form lately. He made a much-anticipated return in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he delivered impressive performances, scoring 131 runs against Andhra and following it up with a solid 77 against Gujarat. His consistency and hunger for runs have once again highlighted why he remains one of the most formidable batters in world cricket.

Additionally, Kohli was named Player of the Series in India’s recent series against South Africa, where he amassed 302 runs, including back-to-back centuries. As he prepares for the New Zealand series, fans are hopeful that the batting maestro will continue his rich vein of form and make a strong impact for Team India.