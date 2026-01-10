Jaideep Ahlawat Opens Up About Dharmendra’s Passing And Ikkis

Before the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra last year, Jaideep Ahlawat had the rare and deeply meaningful opportunity to share screen space with him in Ikkis, which ultimately became Dharmendra’s final film appearance. For Jaideep, working alongside one of Indian cinema’s most revered icons was not just a professional milestone but an emotional experience that he continues to cherish. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on the loss of the veteran star and the unforgettable memories they created together on set.

Speaking candidly to The Times of India, Jaideep opened up about the void left behind by Dharmendra’s passing. He expressed how the absence of the legendary actor was deeply felt, especially during the promotions of Ikkis. “The whole country, all cinema lovers, felt a void. I definitely felt that absence while promoting Ikkis,” Jaideep said. He went on to add that he wished Dharmendra had been present to witness the film’s journey and see the appreciation for his own work. “I wish he had been there with us, to watch the film and witness his own work. He should have been part of those moments. But, well, it’s destiny. There’s nothing one can do about it,” he shared, reflecting on the bittersweet reality.

Jaideep also spoke at length about what it was like to work with Dharmendra, describing the experience as nothing short of a blessing. “You feel incredibly lucky to be part of a project with such a legend,” he said. Despite Dharmendra’s towering legacy and decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, Jaideep was struck by the veteran actor’s humility and warmth. “The most beautiful thing is, despite his legendary status, he never made you feel like you were working with a superstar. He treated everyone like family,” he recalled.

According to Jaideep, Dharmendra brought an infectious energy to the set of Ikkis. He was known for cracking jokes, reciting poetry, and sharing anecdotes from his illustrious career, all of which created a lively and welcoming atmosphere during the shoot. “He was always cracking jokes, telling beautiful poems, and sharing stories that made the set feel alive,” Jaideep said, adding that these moments made the long shooting days feel lighter and more meaningful.

Jaideep Ahlawat also revealed that he shared the most screen time with Dharmendra in the film, which gave him the chance to observe the legend up close. Every time Dharmendra walked onto the set, his presence instantly uplifted everyone around him. “There was such positivity in him. The moment he arrived, the entire set would light up,” Jaideep recalled. He added that Dharmendra had an incredible ability to make everyone feel comfortable, regardless of their experience or stature in the industry.

One particular moment from the shoot remains especially close to Jaideep’s heart. He fondly remembered an instance when Dharmendra placed his hand on Jaideep’s cheek and affectionately said, “Kinna sona munda hai” (You’re such a handsome guy). For Jaideep, that simple, affectionate gesture from a cinema icon carried immense emotional value. “That meant more to me than any external praise or validation,” he admitted, underscoring how deeply the moment stayed with him.

Ikkis is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film serves as a tribute to the extraordinary life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Arun Khetpal’s bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War has become the stuff of legend, and the film aims to honour his courage, sacrifice, and legacy.

The film stars Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetpal, with Simar Bhatia and Jaideep Ahlawat playing key characters. Dharmendra’s presence in the film adds a layer of emotional gravitas, making Ikkis even more significant as it marks his final appearance on the big screen. For both the cast and audiences, the film stands as a poignant reminder of Dharmendra’s enduring legacy and his immeasurable contribution to Indian cinema.

For Jaideep Ahlawat, Ikkis will always remain special—not just as a film, but as a cherished chapter in his life where he had the honour of working with a legend, learning from his humility, and sharing moments that will stay with him forever.