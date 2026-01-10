Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s First Public Appearance After Wedding Has Fans Swooning

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially made their first public appearance together after tying the knot, and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The newlyweds, who got married on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony, stepped out hand-in-hand for an event, leaving fans swooning over their effortless chemistry.

Photos and videos from the evening are now circulating across social media, showing the couple beaming with happiness and sharing shy smiles as cameras flashed around them. It marked the first time Samantha and Raj posed together at a public event as husband and wife, making the moment even more special for fans who have followed their love story closely.

For the occasion, Samantha looked radiant in a graceful white saree that highlighted her timeless elegance. She kept her makeup minimal and fresh, letting her natural glow shine through. Her hair was styled in a chic half-clutch updo, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. Raj perfectly complemented her understated style, opting for a casual yet smart outfit featuring a black T-shirt, matching pants, and a brown jacket. Their coordinated outfits and comfortable body language made them look like a true power couple.

In the viral video clips, Samantha can be seen gently holding Raj’s arm as they posed for photographers, occasionally blushing and laughing together. Their warm interaction and easy affection left fans gushing over the couple’s chemistry, with many calling them “made for each other.”

For those unaware, Samantha and Raj reportedly began dating several years ago after growing close during the shoot of their series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over time, their bond strengthened, and the pair were often spotted together at restaurants, airports, and festive gatherings. Though they kept their relationship mostly private, their public appearances hinted at a deep connection long before they made things official.

The couple chose to keep their wedding intimate and away from the spotlight, inviting only close family and friends, with around 30 guests in attendance. Later, Samantha shared a few wedding pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special day. The posts were met with an overwhelming outpouring of love and congratulations.

On the personal front, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The former co-stars tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021, later finalizing their divorce. Naga Chaitanya has since remarried actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Now, as Samantha embarks on a new chapter with Raj Nidimoru, fans are thrilled to see her glowing, happy, and ready for this new beginning.