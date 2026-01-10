Pavitra Punia Soft-Launches Mystery Fiancé Again — Wedding Bells Soon?

Pavitra Punia is stepping into the new year wrapped in love and optimism. The television star, known for her roles in Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Love U Zindagi, is giving fans another glimpse of her romance with her mystery fiancé — and wedding bells may not be too far away.

Taking to Instagram, Pavitra recently shared a carousel of pictures from her travels with her fiancé, continuing what fans have fondly called her “soft launch” of her partner. In one of the most talked-about images, the 39-year-old actress is seen placing a tender kiss on her fiancé’s neck, radiating warmth and affection. Along with the photos, she hinted at looking forward to a memorable year ahead with her beloved, sparking speculation that the couple might tie the knot in 2026.

Pavitra confirmed her engagement in October last year, revealing that her partner is a US-based businessman with no connection to the entertainment industry. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress shared that she feels grateful to have “found love again.” She also opened up about celebrating Diwali with her fiancé’s family abroad, admitting she missed her own family but was excited to build new traditions.

“He is a businessman from the USA, not at all an actor,” Pavitra said, describing him as a “kind” and “wonderful” person. “We’ve been going steady for quite some time now, and it feels right,” she added, expressing contentment about this new chapter in her life.

While fans are thrilled to see Pavitra happy again, her love life has been in the spotlight before. Her relationship with actor Eijaz Khan blossomed during their stint on Bigg Boss 14, where Eijaz openly confessed his love for her. At one point, the couple even referred to themselves as “as good as married.” However, their relationship ended in 2024, with Pavitra stating that the “shelf life” of their bond had simply run its course. Despite the split, both expressed mutual respect and wished each other well.

Before that, Pavitra also made headlines in 2020 when a hotelier named Sumit Maheshwari claimed to be her husband and accused her of infidelity — a controversy that drew significant media attention at the time.

Now, with a fresh start and a new partner by her side, Pavitra Punia seems ready to embrace love once again — this time with hope, healing, and a happily-ever-after in sight.