Hrithik Roshan Sweats It Out as Krrish Returns – Superhero Comeback Officially Begins!

Remember the thrill of watching Hrithik Roshan soar across the screen as Krrish in 2006? Bollywood’s first true homegrown superhero didn’t just entertain audiences — he created a cultural moment that still lives in fans’ hearts. Now, nearly two decades later, Hrithik is officially stepping back into the cape, and he’s giving fans a powerful glimpse of what’s to come.

On his birthday, January 10, 2026, Hrithik took to his HRX social media handle to share a brand-new workout video that instantly set the internet buzzing. The clip shows the actor pushing his limits at the gym — lifting heavy weights, powering through intense reps, and hopping onto a stationary bike. Just when fans think it’s a regular fitness post, the video ends with a striking still of Hrithik as Krrish, confirming that the superhero’s return is well and truly in motion.

Adding a warm personal touch, Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad joins the session for a cheerful high-five, turning the intense training montage into a sweet, relatable moment. The video isn’t just about fitness; it’s a clear signal that preparation for Krrish 4 has begun in full force.

The long-awaited fourth instalment of the franchise has been in development for years. This time, Hrithik isn’t just starring — he’s stepping into the director’s chair as well. His father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, recently shared updates on the project, revealing that while the script was ready early on, budgeting was the biggest challenge. He confirmed that pre-production is currently in full swing and filming is expected to begin by mid-next year, with a planned theatrical release in 2027. The film will be produced in association with Yash Raj Films, marking a major collaboration for the franchise.

Interestingly, this comes after Hrithik’s last Yash Raj venture, War 2, underperformed at the box office. Addressing the setback at a recent event in Dubai, Hrithik candidly admitted, “My film just bombed at the box office, so it feels very good to receive so much love.” His honesty only strengthened fan support as they rallied behind his comeback.

The Krrish universe began with Koi Mil Gaya, where Hrithik’s character Rohit gained supernatural abilities from an alien named Jadoo. Those powers were later passed on to his son Krishna in Krrish, turning the franchise into Bollywood’s defining superhero saga.

Beyond Krrish 4, Hrithik has also teamed up with Hombale Films — the studio behind Kantara — for a new ambitious project described as a story of “grit, grandeur and glory… where intensity meets imagination, and the Big Bang begins.”

With training underway and excitement at an all-time high, Bollywood’s OG superhero is ready to fly again.