Hilary Duff – Mature Song Lyrics

Song Name – Mature
Singer – Hilary Duff
Check out Mature Song Lyrics by Hilary Duff
She’s me, I’m her in a different font
Just a few years younger, a new haircut
Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch
Now, now
Going down on her on your vintage rug
Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat
And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not
Now, now
I can’t put it on her, she’s a sweet kid
But she’s taking the bait like we all did
She looks
Like all of your girls but blonder
A little like me, just younger
Bet she loves when she hears you say
“You’re so mature for your agе, babe”
She looks
Like shе could be your daughter
Like me before I got smarter
When I was flattered to hear you say
“You’re so mature for your age, babe”, oh
You dim all the lights so you look real wise
As they trace the lines underneath your eyes
And mistake your charm for a cosmic sign
Now, now
I can’t put it on them, it’s his best trick
And they’re taking the bait just like I did
She looks
Like all of your girls but blonder
A little like me, just younger
Bet she loves when she hears you say
“You’re so mature for your age, babe”
She looks
Like she could be your daughter
Like me before I got smarter
When I was flattered to hear you say
“You’re so mature for your age, babe”
Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me
Listening to “Strawberry Letter 23”
Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours
You knew better of course
Oh, you’re so mature
You’re so mature
Oh
She looks
Like all of your girls but blonder
A little like me, just younger
Bet she loves when she hears you say
“You’re so mature for your age, babe” (Oh)
She looks (She looks)
Like she could be your daughter
Like me before I got smarter
When I was flattered to hear you say
“You’re so mature for your age, babe” (Oh)
Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me
Listening to “Strawberry Letter 23”
Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours
“You’re so mature for your age, babe”