Hilary Duff – Mature Song Lyrics

Song Name – Mature

Singer – Hilary Duff

She’s me, I’m her in a different font

Just a few years younger, a new haircut

Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch

Now, now

Going down on her on your vintage rug

Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat

And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not

Now, now

I can’t put it on her, she’s a sweet kid

But she’s taking the bait like we all did

She looks

Like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me, just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

“You’re so mature for your agе, babe”

She looks

Like shе could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

“You’re so mature for your age, babe”, oh

You dim all the lights so you look real wise

As they trace the lines underneath your eyes

And mistake your charm for a cosmic sign

Now, now

I can’t put it on them, it’s his best trick

And they’re taking the bait just like I did

She looks

Like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me, just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

“You’re so mature for your age, babe”

She looks

Like she could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

“You’re so mature for your age, babe”

Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me

Listening to “Strawberry Letter 23”

Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours

You knew better of course

Oh, you’re so mature

You’re so mature

Oh

She looks

Like all of your girls but blonder

A little like me, just younger

Bet she loves when she hears you say

“You’re so mature for your age, babe” (Oh)

She looks (She looks)

Like she could be your daughter

Like me before I got smarter

When I was flattered to hear you say

“You’re so mature for your age, babe” (Oh)

Watched the tide rise up as high as you got on me

Listening to “Strawberry Letter 23”

Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn’t seen at yours

“You’re so mature for your age, babe”