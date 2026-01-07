Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence on Luka Chuppi 2 Rumours: “Not Signed Any Film”

Speculation around Varun Dhawan’s next career move has been making the rounds for months, but the actor has finally stepped in to clear the confusion. Addressing rumours about Luka Chuppi 2 and other potential sequels, Varun has categorically stated that he has not signed any new films yet — putting an end to widespread industry chatter.

Varun addressed the speculation during a fan interaction session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. When a fan asked him about his upcoming projects after Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, the actor responded candidly, writing, “Not signed any film. There is no sequel of any other film I’m doing. Will decide.” With that brief but firm statement, Varun effectively dismissed reports linking him to Luka Chuppi 2 and other sequel-based projects.

The rumoured sequel had been a hot topic since December 2025, when several reports suggested that a follow-up to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi was in development. According to those reports, Varun Dhawan and Sharvari were expected to step into the lead roles originally played by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The project was said to be gearing up for pre-production in early 2026 but allegedly faced delays of six to eight months, which reportedly dampened fan enthusiasm.

Earlier, a Mid-Day report claimed that the delay was due to director Laxman Utekar’s packed schedule. The filmmaker is currently focused on Eetha, a biopic based on celebrated Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. However, Varun’s recent clarification makes it clear that all such reports were purely speculative.

As of now, the actor has not committed to any new project — sequel or otherwise — and fans will have to wait for an official announcement to know what he chooses next.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for the release of Border 2, in which he plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 1997 war classic Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts a strong ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and others. The much-anticipated war drama is slated to hit theatres on January 23.