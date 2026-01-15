Karan Kundrra’s Joke Sends Fans Into Frenzy: “I Did Splitsvilla in Bigg Boss Too!”

MTV’s iconic dating reality show Splitsvilla has returned with a brand-new season, and it’s already raising the temperature. Splitsvilla 16 officially premiered on January 9, promising more romance, more drama, and higher stakes than ever before. With a fresh concept and unexpected personal revelations from the hosts, the opening episode has set the stage for a season fans won’t stop talking about.

The show is once again hosted by the dynamic duo Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, whose chemistry and playful banter instantly grabbed attention. This season introduces a never-seen-before theme — a choice between pyaar (love) and paisa (money). During the premiere, the hosts welcomed contestants and unveiled the central twist, but it was Karan Kundrra’s candid joke that became the highlight of the night.

Laughing about his own love journey, Karan quipped, “Maine toh Bigg Boss mein bhi Splitsvilla kar liya tha,” referencing how he found love during Bigg Boss 15. The statement quickly went viral, reminding fans of his romance with actress Tejasswi Prakash. The couple met on the reality show in 2021 and have remained inseparable ever since, earning admiration as one of television’s most loved real-life pairs. Recently, they were even seen together as a jodi on Laughter Chef 3, just before Karan resumed hosting duties on Splitsvilla.

This season also introduces a major format shake-up — two separate villas: Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa. Adding mischief to the mix are celebrity troublemakers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, officially titled the Mischief Makers of Splitsvilla X6. During the episode, contestant Deekha declared she prefers a “bad guy who is good only for her,” prompting an emotional response from Karan. Reflecting on his own transformation in love, he shared, “When a bad guy turns good only for you, nothing in the world can change him — I say this from personal experience.”

Sunny Leone also joined the heart-to-heart moment, revealing that her husband Daniel Weber was once a “bad guy” who changed for love — adding another layer of authenticity to the love-versus-money debate.

Adding to the buzz, Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma recently appeared on Laughter Chef 3 to promote the new season. While Karan left to host Splitsvilla, actor Arjun Bijlani stepped in to partner Tejasswi Prakash, keeping fans entertained.

With bold twists, emotional confessions, celebrity mischief, and high-stakes romance, MTV Splitsvilla 16 is shaping up to be one of its most unforgettable seasons. The show airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV, with episodes streaming simultaneously on Hotstar