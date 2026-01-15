Mohanlal’s Cameo in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa Part 1? Secret Shoot Details Leak Online!

The buzz around Khalifa Part 1: The Intro continues to grow as fresh reports suggest that Mohanlal has already completed filming his much-anticipated cameo in the film. Headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie is scheduled for a grand theatrical release during Onam 2026, and the inclusion of Lalettan has only amplified fan excitement.

According to a report by Cine Loco, Mohanlal shot for his cameo role on January 13, 2026. The one-day shoot reportedly took place in Kochi and is believed to introduce his character, Mambarakal Ahmed Ali. While an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, the report has already sparked widespread discussion among fans eager to see the superstar’s special appearance on screen.

Earlier, Mohanlal himself fueled anticipation by sharing a striking announcement poster from the film. Though his face was not revealed, the image showed a bloodied hand gripping a cigar beside a gold ashtray and a vintage revolver. The intense visual hinted at a powerful and possibly ruthless character, leaving fans speculating about the role’s significance in the Khalifa universe.

In Khalifa Part 1: The Intro, Mohanlal is said to portray the grandfather of Prithviraj’s character. His appearance is expected to be brief but impactful, serving as a key introduction to the character’s legacy and setting the stage for Khalifa Part 2: His Reign. Earlier this year, on Prithviraj’s birthday, the makers released a teaser hinting at the “godfather of a powerful lineage,” further confirming Mohanlal’s pivotal presence in the storyline.

The film is directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, who also serves as the co-producer. The technical crew includes Jakes Bejoy as music composer and background score creator, Jomon T. John as the cinematographer, and Chaman Chakko as the editor. With a strong creative team and two major stars, expectations for the project are sky-high.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has a packed lineup ahead. He will next be seen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. The third installment of the blockbuster crime thriller franchise is expected to explore deeper emotional conflicts within Georgekutty’s family. The film is officially slated for release on April 2, 2026.

Following Drishyam 3, Mohanlal is set to begin work on L365, a cop action-comedy directed by Tharun Moorthy. With multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline, Lalettan’s presence across genres continues to dominate Malayalam cinema’s upcoming slate.

As anticipation builds for Khalifa Part 1, fans now eagerly await official confirmation of Mohanlal’s cameo shoot and a first full glimpse of his mysterious character.