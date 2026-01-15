Dhurandhar 2 Drops a Massive Surprise – Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait Returns From the Dead?

Akshaye Khanna left audiences stunned with his intense performance as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar. His chilling screen presence and layered acting turned the character into an instant fan favorite. However, viewers were equally shocked and disappointed when Rehman Dakait was killed in the film’s first installment. Since then, fans have been eagerly wondering — could Akshaye Khanna possibly return in Dhurandhar 2? Now, fresh reports suggest the answer might be yes.

According to a new Filmfare report, the makers of Dhurandhar 2 are planning to bring Akshaye Khanna back to expand his character’s story. Sources claim the actor is expected to return to the sets for a brief one-week shoot to explore Rehman Dakait’s backstory and add new depth to the role in the sequel. While the character’s fate in the first film appeared sealed, the sequel reportedly aims to revisit his origins, motivations, and unseen journey — a move that has instantly reignited fan excitement.

As soon as the news surfaced online, fans flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote that they were ready to witness Rehman Dakait’s origin story unfold. Another excitedly commented that if the news was true, they were fully on board — but warned against false rumors. A third fan pleaded for more screen time for Akshaye Khanna in the sequel. The overwhelming response proves just how strongly audiences connected with his performance.

The makers have officially announced that Dhurandhar 2 will release on Eid 2026, hitting theatres on March 19, 2026. The sequel will roll out simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, giving it a massive pan-India and international release. With expectations already sky-high, the possible return of Akshaye Khanna adds another major hook for audiences.

Meanwhile, the first Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, continues to dominate the box office. The film has made history by becoming the first Indian movie to collect over ₹20 crore per day for 17 consecutive days — a feat even blockbusters like Dangal and RRR couldn’t achieve. Maintaining such numbers across two full working weeks and three weekends has cemented the film’s record-breaking status.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 promises even bigger action, deeper storytelling, and grander spectacle. However, the sequel will face tough box office competition from Yash’s Toxic and Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit.

If reports are true, Rehman Dakait’s story is far from over — and fans are more than ready for his return.