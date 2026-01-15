Mardaani 3: Mallika Prasad, the Ruthless ‘Amma’ Taking on Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is back in uniform — and this time, ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy is stepping into her most disturbing case yet. The trailer for Mardaani 3 has unveiled a dark new mission for the fearless cop as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of young girls across the city. As the clues begin to connect, Shivani uncovers a ruthless human trafficking network operating in the shadows — and at its centre stands a terrifying new villain named Amma.

Played by Mallika Prasad, Amma is introduced as the cold and calculating head of the trafficking ring. The trailer offers brief but striking glimpses of her presence, enough to send chills through viewers and spark instant online buzz. Since the trailer’s release, Mallika Prasad has emerged as one of the most talked-about additions to the franchise, with fans eager to witness her menacing transformation on screen.

For Mallika, Mardaani 3 marks a powerful entry into mainstream Hindi cinema, but her artistic journey has been anything but ordinary. Born in Bengaluru, she built a strong foundation in performance arts, earning a master’s degree in Performance Making from Goldsmiths, University of London. She later trained at India’s prestigious National School of Drama, graduating with a postgraduate diploma in Acting.

Mallika Prasad began her acting career in 1999 with the film Kanooru Heggadithi. She earned her first lead role in Guptagamini in 2001 and went on to become a familiar and respected name in Kannada cinema. Some of her most recognized works include Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva and Magha Mayuri. More recently, she appeared in the acclaimed series The Killer Soup, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee.

Beyond acting, Mallika is also an accomplished director. Her short film For My Ela received international recognition, winning Outstanding Achievement awards at the Sundarban International Film Festival and the LA Indie Short Film Festival.

Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 continues Yash Raj Films’ successful franchise led by Rani Mukerji. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala in a key role. Known for tackling real-world crimes with raw intensity, the new instalment promises a gripping narrative filled with suspense, emotional stakes and high-octane action.

With missing children, a sinister crime syndicate and ACP Shivani’s unyielding pursuit of justice, Mardaani 3 is shaping up to be the franchise’s darkest and most intense chapter yet.