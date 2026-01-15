Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Trailer Launch Cancelled After Shocking Ransom Threat!

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo recently grabbed attention with the release of its intense teaser, raising anticipation for the full trailer launch. The romantic action drama, set to release on February 13, 2026, was expected to unveil its trailer at a grand promotional event. However, the much-awaited launch has now reportedly been cancelled due to serious security concerns.

According to reports, the makers of O’ Romeo decided to call off the trailer launch event following an alleged ransom threat. Sources claim that Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara, demanded ₹2 crore from the film’s team. After assessing the potential security risks, the production house chose to cancel the public event as a precautionary measure. While no official statement has yet been released, the decision has sparked widespread discussion across social media and film circles. Fans are now waiting to see when the trailer will eventually be released, likely through a digital launch instead.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo is a romantic action drama set in post-Independence-era Mumbai. Against a backdrop of a city evolving through social and political change, the story dives into the dangerous world of organized crime. Shahid Kapoor plays a central character caught between ambition, violence, and love. As the criminal underworld tightens its grip, the protagonist’s personal and professional lives collide, blurring the line between passion and peril.

The film promises a gripping mix of romance, betrayal, and raw action — a signature style that director Vishal Bhardwaj is known for. The ensemble cast adds further weight to the project, featuring Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, and several others in pivotal roles.

Written by Vishal Bhardwaj along with Rohan Narula, O’ Romeo is slated for release just a day before Valentine’s Day, positioning it as a unique blend of love and violence for moviegoers.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. In the film, he portrayed ACP Dev Ambre, a hot-headed cop who suffers memory loss after an accident and must re-investigate a fellow officer’s murder. The movie also starred Pooja Hegde and was adapted from the Malayalam hit Mumbai Police, featuring a modified climax.

Looking ahead, Shahid is currently filming Cocktail 2, where he will share screen space with Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. With multiple projects lined up and O’ Romeo generating buzz even before release, Shahid Kapoor’s 2026 slate is shaping up to be a blockbuster year.