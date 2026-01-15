Vijay Sethupathi Breaks His Own Rule for Rajinikanth — Jailer 2 Cameo Confirmed!

Following the thunderous success of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer in 2023, anticipation for its sequel has been sky-high. The announcement of Jailer 2 brought immediate excitement, especially with the confirmation that Rajinikanth will reprise his iconic role as Muthuvel Pandian. Now, the buzz surrounding the action-comedy has intensified further with the confirmation of Vijay Sethupathi’s special appearance in the film.

Currently one of the most sought-after names in Indian cinema, Vijay Sethupathi recently confirmed his cameo in Jailer 2 during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. The Vikram Vedha star revealed that he had previously made a firm decision to stop playing villain roles and avoid cameo appearances. However, for Rajinikanth, he chose to make an exception.

“I have done a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth sir,” Vijay shared. “Being with him means I get to learn so much. Superstars like him have survived in this industry for decades — there is always something to learn from their journey.” His statement has only fueled excitement among fans eager to witness the on-screen collaboration of two powerhouse performers.

In the same conversation, Vijay opened up about why he has stepped away from portraying conventional villain roles. According to the actor, he often faces emotional pressure from filmmakers to accept antagonist characters, which sometimes affects the commercial direction of the films he is leading as a hero. “Now, I will only play a villain if the script truly excites me,” he clarified.

He further explained that many villain roles offered to him were written as generic antagonists designed merely to elevate the hero’s presence. Since these characters lacked uniqueness or depth, he chose to decline them.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 continues to shape up as one of the biggest multi-starrers in Tamil cinema. Alongside Rajinikanth, the film features Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Adding to the spectacle, industry giants Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Vinayakan will also appear in special roles.

Directed once again by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 promises to blend high-octane action, humor, and mass appeal — the same formula that made the first installment a blockbuster. The film is currently slated for a grand theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

With Rajinikanth’s return, a stellar supporting cast, and now Vijay Sethupathi’s surprise cameo, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited Indian releases of 2026.