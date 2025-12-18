Rajinikanth’s Daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth Breaks Silence on Directing Thalaiva Again

Rajinikanth is Indian cinema’s one of the most revered superstars, who still enjoys immense love across generations, not only for his iconic on-screen presence but even for those rare, grounded moments off screen. Recently, the actor was at the centre of fresh buzz — this time about a possible professional reunion with his daughter, filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Years after their ambitious collaboration on Kochadaiiyaan, Soundarya addressed speculation about directing her father again. When quizzed by reporters if another father-daughter project was in the pipeline, she replied with humility and faith. “I had already directed the interview video and I consider that itself a blessing. If at all I direct another film, God will decide the right time for it,” she said, gently dousing the rumour mills without ruling out anything.

When Kochadaiiyaan came out in 2014, it was one of those historic moments wherein Indian cinema would find its first full-length motion capture film. It had Rajinikanth essaying multiple roles for the director, Soundarya herself; a milestone project which received mixed critical and audience reactions. With time, though, the movie has attained an appreciation for being so ambitious and a technical innovative tale.

Adding to the recent buzz were heartwarming pictures of Rajinikanth visiting a temple with his family. Accompanied by his wife Latha, daughters Soundarya and Aishwarya, and grandson Yatra Raja, the superstar was seen walking calmly through the premises. Yatra Raja was spotted gently guiding his grandfather, offering fans a rare, intimate glimpse of Thalaiva away from the arc lights. Rajinikanth warmly greeted devotees, posed briefly for photos after darshan and waved at fans before leaving.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Rajinikanth had released his 1999 blockbuster Padayappa in theatres. The film, directed by KS Ravikumar, is still one of the most cult classics of his career, with Ramya Krishnan’s character Neelambari remaining a talking point even today. Interestingly, Rajinikanth had once envisioned a sequel where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would play the role of the antagonist, which had ultimately become Ramya Krishnan’s career-defining role.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth gears up for the sequel to Nelson Dilipkumar’s 2023 hit, Jailer 2. In this film, the stakes are higher. One can expect Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar to return. Mithun Chakraborty and Vidya Balan would play key parts.