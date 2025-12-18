Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung’s New Netflix Romance Can This Love Be Translated? Has Fans Buzzing

Netflix is all set to start the upcoming year with a light-hearted romance drama called Can This Love Be Translated?, a show that delves into whether love is able to cross language barriers. With a mix of romance, comedy, and emotional performances, this show will be about a shy multilingual translator and a world-famous actress whose life is exposed to the public.

The protagonist of the tale is Ho-jin, portrayed by Kim Seon-ho. Ho-jin is a skilled translator who is conversant in a number of languages, including English, Japanese, and Italian. While his work life involves deciphering and interpreting words with pinpoint accuracy, his real life is less articulate. Ho-jin is a calm, observing, and restrained individual, skilled in the art of interpreting languages but wholly unperturbed by emotions.

On the other side is Cha Mu-hee, played by Go Youn-jung. Mu-hee is a Korean actress who gained worldwide fame as a zombie actress in an international blockbuster series. Although she is very successful and leads a glamorous life as a celebrity, Mu-hee finds it hard to overcome the isolation and pressure of having fame surrounding her everywhere she goes. It is at this point that Ho-jin enters Mu-hee’s life as a translator, and professional contact gradually turns into something personal between them.

As the lives of the two characters connect, the series examines whether emotional closeness is possible when two souls hail from different worlds. Can Ho-jin learn to convey feelings with more than just his words? Moreover, can Mu-hee experience real connections when the person she meets is not engulfed in the haze of fame?

Further adding to the intrigue is the involvement of a Japanese actor, Sota Fukushi, who plays the role of Hiro Kurosawa. Hiro is a popular Japanese actor who participates in a dating trip show featuring Mu-hee, and his involvement throws Ho-jin and Mu-hee into a quandary as they find themselves evaluating their emotions and understanding what exactly love is in a world where language, fame, and perception reign.

The supporting cast includes Lee E-dam and Choi Woo-sung, who add even more warmth, comedy, and reality to the proceedings. The cast, in general, is one of the things that helps to create an emotional tableau where romance is accompanied by a realistic perspective on communication.

Can This Love Be Translated? is expected to provide viewers not only with the romance that the rom-com genre promises but something more beyond that as well. Based on its novel plotline and the familiar themes that are bound to resonate around the world, Can This Love Be Translated? will appeal to people who firmly believe that “love speaks louder than words.” The much-awaited series will debut on Netflix on January 16, taking its audience on a journey to explore if indeed love has to be translated.