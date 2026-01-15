BLACKPINK Confirm DEADLINE Album Drop With Explosive Teaser

After more than three years of anticipation, BLACKPINK have officially confirmed what BLINKs around the world have been waiting for — new music is finally on the way. On January 15, the global K-pop sensation announced the release of their upcoming EP titled DEADLINE, marking their long-awaited comeback with a fresh collection of songs.

The announcement arrived with a sleek teaser clip shared across the group’s official social media platforms. The short video revealed the EP’s title in a rapid-fire graphic sequence before displaying the confirmed release details: February 27, 2026, at 12 AM EST / 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). Instantly, the post sent fans into celebration mode, as it confirmed BLACKPINK’s first album release in over 3.5 years since their second full-length studio album, BORN PINK, took over global charts in 2022.

Interestingly, the group has chosen to use DEADLINE — the same name as their ongoing world tour — as the title of their third mini-album. While the decision surprised some fans, it has fueled speculation that the new music will be closely connected to the powerful themes and visuals featured throughout the tour. Reports indicate that the music video for the EP’s lead track was filmed toward the end of last year, while photoshoots for album artwork and promotional content were completed soon afterward. A large-scale promotional campaign is expected to accompany the release.

The upcoming EP follows the group’s last digital single, JUMP, which was released on July 11, 2025. Since then, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have been traveling across the globe on their massive DEADLINE world tour. The tour is scheduled to conclude on January 26, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong — just one month before the album release — creating perfect momentum for their return to the charts.

The comeback announcement also puts an end to months of speculation. Earlier reports suggested a November release, later shifted to late 2025 following comments from YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk. The project was reportedly delayed to ensure higher production quality. Now, with official confirmation in place, fans can finally count down the days.

As BLACKPINK continue dominating stages worldwide, DEADLINE promises to open a bold new chapter in their record-breaking career — and BLINKs are more than ready.