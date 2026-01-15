Sunny Deol Storms INS Vikrant Before Border 2 Release — Fans Call It Goosebumps Moment

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of Border 2, actor Sunny Deol took patriotism beyond the screen by spending time with officers of the Indian Armed Forces. The Gadar star recently visited INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, where he interacted with Indian Navy personnel and shared heartfelt moments with them.

Sunny posted a selfie on his official Instagram account featuring himself alongside Navy officers, with the vast blue sea creating a breathtaking backdrop. Dressed in a green shirt, dark green trousers, and his signature black turban, the actor looked every bit the patriotic icon he has long been celebrated as. Along with the picture, he penned an emotional caption expressing his love for the nation: “Hindustan Meri Jaan… Meri Aan… Meri Shaan… Hindustan 🇮🇳. Pride. Honour. Bravery! #INSVikrant #IndianNavy.” The post quickly garnered admiration from fans, who praised Sunny for his enduring connection to the spirit of the country.

Sunny’s association with war dramas is deeply rooted. He was the face of the original Border released in 1997, a film that became a cult classic and redefined patriotic cinema in Bollywood. Recently, during the song launch event of Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, Sunny revealed a touching personal reason behind accepting the original film. He shared that he was inspired by his father Dharmendra’s iconic war film Haqeeqat. Sunny recalled watching it as a young boy and deciding that one day he too would act in a film that honored the courage of Indian soldiers. This revelation carries deeper emotion following the passing of Dharmendra on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89.

Border 2 boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Varun Dhawan will portray Param Vir Chakra awardee Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. In preparation for his role, Varun met Hoshiar Singh’s family and shared his gratitude on social media, expressing how honored he felt to receive their blessings to carry forward the war hero’s legacy.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on January 23, 2026 — promising a stirring tribute to courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.