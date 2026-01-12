Rani Mukerji Returns as Shivani Roy — Mardaani 3 Trailer Drops and It’s Darker Than Ever

Rani Mukerji is ready to step back into one of her most powerful and celebrated roles. The much-awaited trailer of Mardaani 3 has finally been released, bringing back Rani as the fearless ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy — a cop who refuses to back down in the face of evil. Dropped by Yash Raj Films on Monday, January 12, the trailer promises a darker, grittier, and emotionally charged chapter in the popular franchise.

In Mardaani 3, Shivani Roy embarks on her most dangerous mission yet — to rescue 93 young girls who have mysteriously gone missing within just three months. Inspired by real-life events, the story dives into a chilling world of child abductions and underground crime networks. The 3-minute-16-second trailer showcases Shivani racing against time, determined to uncover the truth and bring the girls back home. Every frame hints at rising tension, high-stakes action, and the moral courage that defines her character.

The official caption shared by the makers captures the urgency of the film: “It is a race against time & there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace. Mardaani 3 Trailer out now. #Mardaani3 releasing only in cinemas near you on 30th Jan.”

The Mardaani franchise has consistently explored disturbing yet socially relevant crimes. The first film in 2014 exposed the grim realities of human trafficking. Mardaani 2 followed Shivani’s pursuit of a serial rapist who dared to challenge the justice system. Now, in the third installment, the stakes are even higher, as she confronts powerful forces behind organized child abduction.

The film has been written by Aayush Gupta, known for his work on The Railway Men, and is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Together, they aim to deliver a story that is both emotionally compelling and hard-hitting.

Beyond the film, Mardaani 3 arrives at a significant moment in Rani Mukerji’s life — her 30th year in cinema. Marking the milestone, Rani shared a heartfelt note through YRF, reflecting on her journey: “Thirty years… When I say that out loud, it feels unreal. But when you do something you love with all your heart, time flies, and you are left hungry for more.”

She also spoke about her deep connection with strong female characters, writing, “I have always been drawn to women who challenge the world around them — who refuse to back down, who want to shatter patriarchy, and do so with grace.”

Mardaani 3 is set to release in cinemas on January 30, 2026 — and if the trailer is anything to go by, Shivani Roy is returning fiercer than ever.