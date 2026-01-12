Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Golden Globes Supporting Actor Winner

Owen Cooper has officially etched his name into Golden Globes history — and he’s only 16. On Sunday night, the British actor became the youngest-ever winner in the Supporting Actor category for Television, taking home the trophy for his breakout role as Jamie Miller in Netflix’s critically acclaimed series Adolescence. In doing so, Cooper surpassed the previous record held by Chris Colfer, who won at age 20 for Glee in 2010.

The milestone moment unfolded at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton. Cooper emerged victorious in a fiercely competitive category, beating out notable nominees including Ashley Walters (Adolescence), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus). As his name was announced, Cooper appeared visibly stunned, taking the stage with disbelief written across his face.

“Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever,” he said during his acceptance speech. “What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family.” His heartfelt words quickly resonated with audiences, drawing applause both inside the venue and across social media.

In a candid and endearing moment, Cooper also recalled his early days in acting. He admitted that he was once the only boy in his school drama class — a memory he described as “embarrassing” at the time — before adding that he continues to learn every day from the seasoned actors he now works alongside. The confession offered a glimpse into the humility behind his meteoric rise.

Sixteen-year-old actor #OwenCooper has created history by winning the #GoldenGlobe for his role in the Netflix series #Adolescence. The actor received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series at the Golden Globe Awards, which are currently underway at the Beverly Hilton… pic.twitter.com/c1AjBeYNN5 — Hook (@hookonline_) January 12, 2026

Cooper’s Golden Globe win is just the latest highlight in an already remarkable award-season run. Earlier this year, he became the youngest male acting winner in Emmy history after receiving the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. His performance in Adolescence has also earned him a Critics’ Choice Award, a Gotham TV Award, and a SAG-AFTRA nomination — a rare feat for any actor, let alone a teenager.

This year, Adolescence secured five Golden Globe nominations, including nods for Cooper, Ashley Walters, Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty, and Best Limited Series. At the Emmy Awards, the show claimed Best Limited Series, with Graham and Doherty also winning top acting honours.

Notably, the Golden Globe Supporting Actor category spans multiple television genres, making Cooper’s win even more impressive. Last year’s award went to Tadanobu Asano for Shogun. Now, at just 16, Owen Cooper steps into that legacy — signaling not only a personal triumph but the arrival of a powerful new generation of talent in global television.