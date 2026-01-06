Critics Choice Awards Go Viral After Timothee Chalamet’s Sweet Moment With Owen Cooper

One of the most heartwarming and unexpected highlights from Sunday night’s Critics’ Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica didn’t happen on stage—it unfolded quietly on the sidelines. Rising British actor Owen Cooper and Hollywood favourite Timothée Chalamet shared a brief but unforgettable interaction that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the evening.

The two actors were spotted pausing for a friendly chat, holding hands and posing together for photographs in a candid exchange captured on video. The clip, later shared by E! News, spread rapidly across social media, with fans praising the genuine warmth and mutual admiration between the stars. The spontaneous moment struck a chord, showcasing a rare display of camaraderie across generations in the film industry.

At just 16 years old, Owen Cooper made Critics’ Choice Awards history by becoming the youngest-ever winner at the ceremony. The young actor has been steadily gaining attention for his powerful breakout performance in Adolescence, a Netflix drama created by Stephen Graham. His win marked a major milestone and solidified his reputation as one of Britain’s most promising new talents.

Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet had a triumphant night of his own. The actor took home the Best Actor award for his performance in Marty Supreme, beating out strong competition that included Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan. Visibly emotional as he accepted the award, Chalamet admitted to feeling overwhelmed by the moment.

“I’ve got a lot of people to thank and I don’t know if I’ll be up here again,” he said, acknowledging the calibre of fellow nominees. He went on to praise the Marty Supreme team, calling them an “ultra-talented, hard-working group,” before confessing, “I’m more nervous than I thought I’d be.”

Chalamet also paid tribute to director Josh Safdie, thanking him for crafting a nuanced story without moralizing the audience. “Thank you for this dream,” he concluded.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when Chalamet acknowledged his partner, Kylie Jenner, during his speech. Turning toward her, he expressed gratitude for their relationship and support, telling her he couldn’t have done it without her. Cameras caught Jenner mouthing, “I love you too,” from the audience.

Together, Chalamet’s tender words, Jenner’s reaction, and his wholesome interaction with Cooper turned the Critics’ Choice Awards into a night defined by authenticity, emotion, and unforgettable human connection.