Agastya Nanda Opens Up on Fame, Family and Pressure

Actor Agastya Nanda, who recently made his big-screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s war biopic Ikkis, has spoken candidly about growing up amid two of India’s most influential families and whether the weight of their legacy brings pressure. In a video shared by IMDb on YouTube, Agastya addressed the topic with clarity and maturity, offering insight into how he views his place in cinema.

During the conversation, director Sriram Raghavan asked Agastya if being born into families of “legends” creates an unspoken burden. The young actor responded by saying that while he deeply respects his lineage, he does not allow it to define his journey. “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because I know that’s not my legacy to own,” Agastya said. “My surname is Nanda because I’m my father’s son first. I focus on making him proud, and that’s a legacy I carry very heavily.”

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan and industrialist Nikhil Nanda, making him the grandson of legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. He is also the nephew of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Despite this iconic family tree, Agastya remains grounded about his individuality as an actor.

Speaking about his famous relatives, he added, “I admire their work, I love their work. But I don’t think I can ever be them. So, it’s not even worth spending time thinking about it.” Instead, Agastya chooses to focus on carving his own path, guided by personal growth rather than comparisons.

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a war biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Vivan Shah, and Rahul Dev. It released in theatres on January 1, 2026.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Ikkis opened with ₹7 crore nett at the Indian box office and has earned ₹21.08 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.com. The screenplay was written by Sriram Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

Earlier this week, Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared a photo of him with Sriram Raghavan on Instagram. Alongside the picture, Agastya wrote an emotional note: “This was, is, and always will be the most special character I got to play. Thank you, Arun Khetarpal. Love, Agastya.”

Agastya previously made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023), and with Ikkis, he takes a significant step forward in establishing his own cinematic identity.