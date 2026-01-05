Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Continues To Shine At Box Office, Crosses ₹20 Crore In 4 Days

Agastya Nanda’s much-anticipated theatrical debut, Ikkis, has had a mixed but steadily stabilising run at the box office in its first four days. While the biographical war drama opened to a promising start and received largely positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, it experienced a noticeable drop in collections on its second day. However, the film showed signs of recovery over the weekend, helping it inch closer to the ₹20 crore mark.

According to early box office estimates by Sacnilk, Ikkis collected ₹3.5 crore on its first Friday. This marked a sharp 50% decline from its opening-day earnings of ₹7 crore. The sudden dip raised concerns about the film’s weekday performance, especially given its serious subject matter and genre, which traditionally sees slower mass appeal compared to commercial entertainers.

The weekend, however, brought some relief to the makers. On Saturday, the film registered a growth of 32.86%, earning ₹4.65 crore. The upward trend continued into Sunday, with Ikkis collecting ₹4.68 crore. While the growth was marginal, it indicated steady audience interest driven largely by word of mouth and critical appreciation. With these numbers, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹19.83 crore after four days.

On Sunday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.04%, a respectable figure for a war biopic that relies more on emotional depth than spectacle-driven entertainment. Industry observers note that the film’s performance reflects a pattern often seen with content-heavy cinema—strong openings, an initial drop, and gradual stabilisation based on audience response.

One of the strongest pillars of Ikkis has been Agastya Nanda’s performance. Playing the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee, the young actor has impressed both viewers and critics with his restraint and sincerity. Many have praised his ability to embody the courage and vulnerability of a 21-year-old soldier without resorting to melodrama.

Among those who publicly lauded Agastya’s work was his grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor shared an emotional and detailed note on his blog, expressing admiration for Agastya’s screen presence. “Tonight, to see him in frame, I was unable to take my eyes off him each time he appeared,” Bachchan wrote. He highlighted the maturity and honesty in Agastya’s performance, noting that there was “nothing frill or froth” in his portrayal—just the essence of Arun Khetarpal as a brave young soldier defending the nation during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

Amitabh Bachchan further emphasised that his praise came not from familial affection but from the perspective of a seasoned cinema viewer. “When he is in the frame, you only watch him. And this is not a grandfather speaking; this is a hardened viewer of cinema,” he added, a statement that has since been widely shared by fans of the Bachchan family.

Ikkis narrates the story of Arun Khetarpal’s extraordinary bravery and ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo–Pakistan War. Rather than glorifying war through spectacle, the film focuses on the emotional cost of conflict and the youth of those who laid down their lives for the nation. This approach has resonated deeply with a section of the audience, even if it limits the film’s mass appeal.

The film also holds emotional significance for another reason—it marks the final on-screen appearance of veteran actor Dharmendra. His presence, though limited, adds gravitas to the narrative. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, and Rahul Dev, all of whom deliver grounded performances that complement the film’s somber tone.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is written by Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti. Known for his mastery over thrillers, Raghavan takes a restrained and sensitive approach here, allowing the story and performances to take center stage.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review aptly captures the film’s emotional impact: “Ikkis works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out.”

As Ikkis enters the weekday test, its box office fate will largely depend on sustained word of mouth. While it may not become a blockbuster, the film has already carved a space for itself as a heartfelt tribute to sacrifice, anchored by a promising debut performance from Agastya Nanda.