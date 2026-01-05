Television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have officially announced their separation after 14 years of togetherness, bringing clarity to months of speculation surrounding their relationship. The much-loved couple shared a joint statement on social media, confirming that they have decided to part ways while continuing to uphold mutual respect, peace, and a shared commitment to their children.

On Sunday, Jay and Mahhi took to Instagram to address their fans and followers directly. In their heartfelt message, the couple emphasized that although they are choosing to walk separate paths in life, their bond of respect and support for one another remains intact. “Today, we choose to part ways on a journey called life, yet we continue to have each other’s back,” the statement read. They further added that peace, personal growth, kindness, and humanity have always been the guiding principles of their relationship.

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage 2

The actors made it clear that their children remain at the center of every decision they make. “For the sake of our children, Tara, Khushi, and Rajveer, we commit to being the best parents, the best friends, and whatever else it takes to do what is right for them,” the statement continued. Stressing the importance of a healthy co-parenting environment, Jay and Mahhi reassured fans that their separation does not involve bitterness, blame, or hostility.

Addressing public curiosity and potential speculation, the couple firmly stated that there is “no villain in this story” and no negativity attached to their decision. They urged people not to jump to conclusions or fuel unnecessary drama. “Before any conclusions are drawn, please know that we choose peace over drama and sanity above all else,” the statement read, reflecting a mature and thoughtful approach to a deeply personal decision.

Jay Bhanushali concluded the message by requesting privacy, respect, and kindness during this transition. “We continue to respect one another, support one another, and remain friends, as we always have been. With mutual respect, we ask for your respect, love, and kindness as we move forward,” he wrote.

Jay and Mahhi’s love story has long been admired by fans of Indian television. The two first met at a club, a meeting that would soon turn into a lifelong bond. Jay has previously shared in interviews that it took him just three months to realize that Mahhi was the woman he wanted to marry. Their relationship progressed quickly but meaningfully, culminating in their marriage in 2010. The couple opted for an intimate wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family.

Over the years, Jay and Mahhi often shared glimpses of their personal life on social media, becoming one of television’s most adored couples. Beyond their professional success, they were also widely appreciated for their approach to parenthood. The couple became foster parents to two children, Rajveer and Khushi, a decision that earned them admiration for embracing responsibility and compassion. In 2019, they welcomed their daughter Tara through IVF, openly sharing their journey and offering hope to many couples facing similar challenges.

Despite their strong public image, rumors about trouble in their marriage began circulating in 2025. At the time, Mahhi Vij firmly dismissed the speculation, urging fans and media outlets not to believe any reports unless confirmed by her or Jay directly. Her statement then reflected the couple’s desire to keep personal matters private and away from unnecessary scrutiny.

Now, with their official announcement, the couple has confirmed what many had been speculating, but on their own terms. While the end of a 14-year relationship is undoubtedly emotional, Jay and Mahhi’s statement reflects dignity, clarity, and mutual understanding. Their focus remains on raising their children in a loving and supportive environment, even as they move forward separately.

As they begin this new chapter of their lives, fans and colleagues from the television industry have expressed support and admiration for the way the couple has handled their separation. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s decision stands as a reminder that endings, too, can be approached with grace, maturity, and compassion—especially when family and emotional well-being come first.