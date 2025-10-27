The End of an Era! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s 14-Year Marriage Comes to an End?

Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have reportedly decided to end their marriage after years of togetherness. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the couple filed for divorce a few months ago, with the papers signed and finalised between July and August 2025. The report also states that the custody of their children has already been settled.

Rumours about their separation first surfaced in July 2025, but at the time, Mahhi chose not to address the speculation, saying she didn’t feel the need to clarify anything. A source told the publication, “Much was tried, but nothing changed. Separation happened a long time ago. They filed for divorce a couple of months back.”

Jay and Mahhi, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to three children — daughter Tara, born in 2019, and foster children Rajveer and Khushi, whom they welcomed into their family in 2017.

Reportedly, the couple’s relationship began facing issues due to trust problems. Once known for their cheerful family vlogs and social media posts, Jay and Mahhi stopped sharing pictures together after June 2024. Their last public appearance was during Tara’s Labubu-themed birthday party in August 2024.

Recently, Jay shared photos from a trip to Tokyo with his daughter Tara, while Mahhi reportedly moved into a new home with the children two weeks ago. Despite their separation, the two maintain a cordial relationship online. When Mahhi commented playfully on Jay’s Tokyo reel, Jay replied warmly, hinting at mutual respect despite the split.

In an earlier interview with Hauterrfly, Mahhi addressed the divorce rumours, saying, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? People love to blame someone without knowing the truth.” She also spoke about the stigma around single mothers and divorce, urging society to “live and let live.”