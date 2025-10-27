The Most Daring Fashion Moment You’ll See All Day: Kendall Jenner’s Bodysuit and Top Hat!

Supermodel Kendall Jenner took center stage once again as she opened Vogue World 2025: Hollywood in a stunning showgirl outfit inspired by the 2001 musical Moulin Rouge!. The stylish affair was held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, where some of fashion, film, and entertainment’s biggest stars gathered to honor Hollywood’s lasting impact on fashion.

The 29-year-old model glowed as she emerged onto the catwalk in the original costume Nicole Kidman wore playing Satine in Baz Luhrmann’s classic movie. The glittering black-and-silver bodysuit, which is embellished with crystals, was created by Oscar-winning costume designers Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie. The corseted bodice, detailed ornamentation, and fringe trim called to mind vintage cabaret sophistication, while fishnet stockings, stilettos, dangling earrings, and a black hat finished off Kendall’s bold showgirl appearance. Clips from the event soon went viral, with fans hailing her poise and confidence.

This was not Kendall’s first showing at Vogue World. At the 2024 Paris edition, she famously rode a horse through Place Vendôme with close pal and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, marrying high fashion with drama.

Off the catwalk, Kendall has recently spoken of her wish to lead a quieten, more simple existence. In a September 2024 interview with Vogue, she confirmed that she is weighing leaving modelling to pursue her enduring interest in home design. “I swear to God, I’m going to quit doing all of it and just design houses. I’m not kidding,” she explained. Talking about her lifestyle in Los Angeles, Kendall added, “I love my place in LA, but I also really love the simple life.”. I enjoy rolling out of bed in the morning and wearing a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being unfettered with my day.

A serious horse lover, Kendall also revealed that she likes going to horse shows incognito to feel normal. “I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else, in my helmet and sunglasses, and compete under a totally different name,” she said.

Nowadays, Kendall Jenner still graces the seventh season of The Kardashians, which follows the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Whether walking the catwalk or conceiving her ultimate homes, Kendall is still one of the most versatile and intriguing icons in fashion.

