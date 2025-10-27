Kendall Jenner’s Jaw-Dropping Look: Bodysuit and Top Hat Steal the Show!

Kendall Jenner dazzled the runways for Vogue World 2025: Hollywood, opening the grand festivities with an eye-catching showgirl-inspired ensemble. Paramount Studios in Los Angeles played host to the fashion and movie icons-galore celebration, and Kendall kept all eyes on her as she strutted down the catwalk.

The 29-year-old supermodel honored the 2001 musical film Moulin Rouge! by donning the original Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie-designed costume, famously sported by Nicole Kidman as Satine. The crystal-encrusted black-and-silver bodysuit had a corset-like bodice with elaborate embellishments, fringe, and a dramatic showgirl shape. Kendall finished off the look with fishnet stockings, high heels, drop earrings, and a black hat — exuding old-school Hollywood glamour to a T.

A clip from the event caught Kendall walking confidently down the runway, capturing the essence of the film’s dazzling design. It was Kendall’s second visit to Vogue World, after she made a memorable horseback runway appearance during the 2024 Paris edition, riding with close friend Gigi Hadid at Place Vendôme.

Beyond the runway, Kendall has been vocal about her desire to step away from modeling. In a recent Vogue interview, she revealed plans to quit modelling and focus on her passion for home design. “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” she said, expressing her wish for a quieter, simpler life in Los Angeles.

Today, Kendall appears in the seventh season of The Kardashians, which follows the Kardashian-Jenner family’s professional and personal lives. Even with her celebrity status, Kendall revealed that she loves to flee from the limelight by going to horse shows incognito, competing under an alias name — a peek at the ordinariety she desires amidst the glitz.