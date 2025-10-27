Justin Bieber Can’t Get Enough of Hailey Bieber! Couple’s PDA Moments at SKYLRK’s Victory Party Will Melt Your Heart

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently melted hearts as they celebrated a big win together. On Friday, the pop star shared adorable glimpses of himself and Hailey rejoicing over his basketball team SKYLRK’s victory against Nahmias at SRGN Studios in Los Angeles.

Following SKYLRK’s impressive 93-74 win, Justin marked the moment with his wife in the sweetest way possible. In photos shared on Instagram, the couple can be seen wrapped in a loving embrace as teammates in green uniforms cheer and clap around them. Hailey, founder of Rhode Beauty, sits on Justin’s lap with her arms around his neck, beaming with joy, while the singer holds her close. Instead of a caption, Justin simply added three heart-eyed emojis, letting the pictures speak for themselves.

The “Peaches” hitmaker also posted a carousel of photos and videos from the event, showing him smiling with Hailey and enjoying his time on the court. The candid, PDA-filled moments perfectly captured the couple’s warmth and affection.

Justin’s post came shortly after Hailey appeared on the October 24 episode of Owen Thiele’s podcast In Your Dreams, where she spoke openly about balancing motherhood and career. The 28-year-old model shared, “I have full-time help, and I’m not ashamed to say that. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without that help, and I’m really grateful for it. If he’s not with me, he’s with his dad.”

Talking about their 14-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, she added that he’s always surrounded by family or godparents. When asked about expanding their family, Hailey revealed, “Definitely. I know I want more than one. I’ve always wanted to be a mom.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018 and celebrated with a grand South Carolina wedding in 2019, welcomed baby Jack Blues Bieber in 2024.