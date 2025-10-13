Justin Bieber’s Sweet Gestures for Hailey Bieber in Banff Will Melt Your Heart!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are serving up serious couple goals once again with a romantic lakeside getaway to Banff National Park. The pop star just shared a stunning carousel of photos on Instagram, treating fans to a sneak peek at their serene getaway surrounded by lush forests and majestic snow-capped mountains.

The two, who recently commemorated their 11th wedding anniversary, were clearly getting a much-needed break from their busy schedules. Justin and Hailey get caught smooching over a romantic kiss in one cute picture, seated side by side with a breathtaking backdrop of crystal-blue lake and snow-capped mountains. Justin was all wrapped up in a brown fleece and brown-and-white beanie, while Hailey wore black leather jacket and matching cap with ease, combining style with comfort.

Another picture shows the pair smiling directly at the lens, radiating happiness and serenity. Other photos depict them speeding across the lake in a boat, with Hailey taking candid shots of Justin immersed in the beauty of nature surrounding them.

In September, a source close to the couple told that Justin and Hailey are both doing fantastic, both in their personal and professional lives. “They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, and both of them are good,” the insider spilled. “Justin is excited about Coachella, and Hailey is breaking records in the beauty field. They are busy and grateful.”

The union of the couple has become even stronger as parents. Justin has also just shared pictures of their one-year-old son, Jack, who celebrated his birthday on August 22. In the cute photos, Jack is dressed in a pink hoodie and striped trousers, trying to walk on a golf course and playing on the lawn—captivating hearts on social media.

No matter if it is parenting, music, or peace in the great outdoors, Justin and Hailey continue to demonstrate what true partnership is.