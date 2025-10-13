The Family Plan 2 Brings the Morgans Back for a European Adventure on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is bringing back one of its most successful original films with The Family Plan 2, set to premiere on November 21, 2025. The first movie was a massive hit for the platform, and now the Morgans are back for another wild, high-energy adventure that blends comedy, action, and family drama.

This time, Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) and his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) plan a relaxing Christmas vacation in Europe, hoping to leave their old troubles behind. But peace doesn’t last long. When a mysterious figure from Dan’s past, played by Kit Harington, shows up, their holiday turns into a race for survival. Expect car chases, mix-ups, and hilarious family chaos as Dan tries to protect his loved ones while uncovering secrets he thought were buried.

Returning director Simon Cellan Jones and writer David Coggeshall promise a bigger, funnier, and more emotional sequel. The returning cast includes Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby as the Morgan kids, while Harington’s character adds new depth and danger to the story.

The Family Plan 2 starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan is streaming November 21. pic.twitter.com/iYZ6CP5INT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 9, 2025

According to Apple’s official announcements and reports from People, the sequel was filmed across multiple European locations, giving it a fresh global feel. Fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement, with many calling the first film “comfort cinema” and hoping the follow-up delivers the same charm.

With its mix of humor, heart, and high-stakes action, The Family Plan 2 looks ready to be another family favorite on Apple TV+. It’s shaping up to be the kind of sequel that balances the fun of the original with new surprises and plenty of heartfelt moments.

Based on official Apple TV+ press releases and media coverage.

