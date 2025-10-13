Naagin 7 Promo: Ekta Kapoor Unleashes the Dragon’s Fury!

Ektaa Kapoor’s timeless supernatural show Naagin is all set to make a comeback with its highly awaited seventh season. Famous for its exciting storylines and cliff-hanging drama, the show has left fans hooked for years now. Though the official cast and launch date are not out yet, a teaser released recently has had the fans abuzz.

The new promo begins in a fiery factory-like environment, with two unknown characters entering an environment filled with fire and tension. As fire erupts, a dragon-like being opens its eyes, giving it a spooky feel. The visuals are dark and hint at high-octane drama. Posting the video, the channel had captioned it, “Jab zehr milega aag se, duniya hil uthegi inke takraar se!” suggesting a fiery clash in the storyline.

A previous teaser had also featured a stormy backdrop and a scary green snake, taunting viewers with the supernatural aspects of the show. Naagin’s return has already caused a stir across social media, with fans looking forward to more information.

Although the cast has yet to be confirmed officially, Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is said to feature in the lead role. She rose to fame with Udaariyaan and became a household name after her reality show experience. Names such as Vishal Pandey and Avinash Mishra are also said to be included in the cast, though no one has been confirmed.

Since its inception, Naagin has starred top TV actresses such as Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, and Tejasswi Prakash—the latter heading season six, which concluded in July 2023.

With the assurance of new storylines, fiery showdowns, and its signature suspense, Naagin 7 is looking like another engrossing installment in the series.