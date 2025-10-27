25-Year-Old Jamtara 2 Actor Sachin Chandwade’s Shocking Death: What We Know So Far

In an unexpected development, Marathi actor Sachin Chandwade, who starred in Jamtara: Season 2, committed suicide. He was twenty-five. On October 23, he is said to have hung himself from the ceiling fan in a room on the top floor of his house in Undirkhede village, which is in the Parola taluka of the Jalgaon district. He was sent to the hospital right away. He died while receiving treatment on October 24 around 1:30 AM.

The actor was preparing for the release of his movie Asurvan when he was spotted in Jamtara: Season 2. Born in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Sachin Ganesh Chandwade was a 25-year-old Marathi actor. He worked as a software engineer in addition to becoming an actor. He worked at an IT park in Pune while pursuing his acting career.

In the second season of the Netflix series Jamtara, which starred Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sparsh Srivastav, and others, he portrayed Pintu. In September 2022, it became available. The 2022 Marathi short film “Vishay Close,” which was chosen for the International Cultural Artefact Film Festival, also included him.

A week prior to his passing, he had declared on social media that he was preparing for the release of his next Marathi movie, “Asurvan.” In the movie, which was written and directed by Sachin Ramchandra Aambat and produced by Swapna Swaroop, he was supposed to play “Soma.” The Maharashtra Times said that in October, Sachin Chandwade was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan by his relatives.