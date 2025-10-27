Miley Cyrus STUNS in Black Mugler Suit with a BOLD Twist!

Miley Cyrus, whose hits include chart-topping songs such as Flowers, Wrecking Ball, and Party In The U.S.A., is always making headlines not only for her songs but also for her bold fashion sense. The singer was back in the news when she attended the Maybelline launch party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on October 24, sporting her usual bold style.

For the occasion, Cyrus donned a bold black Mugler suit from the fashion brand’s Spring 2026 collection. She paired the open-suit jacket with no top layer underneath, presenting the look as topless, and added a statement necklace as accessories. Her curly hair brought some fun, edgy feel to the outfit. Posting photos of her appearance on Instagram with Maybelline, she captioned the photo, “Maybe it’s MILEY! Marking the launch of the new Maybelline Serum Lipstick at legendary Bar Marmont.” Fans were quick to heap praise, telling her “stunning” and hailing her confidence and style.

In September, Miley was named Maybelline’s global brand ambassador, a position she characterized as well-timed in her life. She referred to the collaboration as “serendipitous” and stated that it appealed to deeply held personal values emphasizing self-expression, confidence, and individuality. Reflecting on her journey with the brand, she recalled watching Maybelline commercials as a child and dreaming of being their face. Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she added, “Now, I’ve reimagined the iconic ‘Maybe she’s born with it, Maybe it’s Maybelline’ jingle with a new song. Love you!

” Aside from her fashion and brand ventures, Cyrus has been busy musically. She recently composed a song called “Dream As One” for the forthcoming movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, which will hit theaters on November 14. For the song, she teamed up with renowned artists Mark Ronson and Simon Franglen, further proving her versatility as a performer as well as writer. Miley’s effortless combination of edgy style, musical ability, and brand power demonstrates she is still a force to be reckoned with in both the entertainment and fashion industries.