Shehnaaz Gill’s Rs 600 Black Alkaline Water Habit: Is It Worth It?

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has joined the list of celebrities who have hopped onto the burgeoning black alkaline water trend, following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Karisma Kapoor. Famous for being outspoken, Shehnaaz recently spoke about her experience with the beverage and her unfiltered opinion has won people over.

In an interview with Curly Tales, Shehnaaz shared that she only consumes black alkaline water primarily during shoots but is not entirely sure of its claimed health benefits. “I drink it only during my shoots. It’s not too costly as such. It’s alkaline water; it contains minerals, that’s what I have heard,” she stated. Popular for her wit and simplicity, she continued, “If it was costly, I would think something expensive is going into me so I must drink more of it. It is also available for Rs 100, Rs 200, and even Rs 600. But truthfully, nothing gets done from having it — it’s water.

The actress also teased that she consumes it just because of the color. “I see black, so I’m drinking it assuming it’s black coffee. It tastes like regular water,” she said with a laugh. Shehnaaz also revealed that she is going to set up an alkaline water filter at home and has even heard that using such water to wash hair can enhance texture. “If it helps me after two or three months, I will do it,” she added.

Shehnaaz Gill’s honest approach to trends reflects her genuine ascension to fame. From a small-town Punjabi girl to one of India’s most popular entertainers, her rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. She started out in Punjabi music videos, making early appearances in tracks like Shiv Di Kitaab, before moving into Punjabi films in 2017. But her big break was with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, where her raw personality, sense of humour, and emotional authenticity made her a favourite among viewers.

Post-Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz became a household name, featuring in blockbuster music videos, chat shows, and brand endorsements. She also turned to Bollywood without losing touch with Punjabi cinema.

The actress is now embarking on a new role as a producer in her upcoming Punjabi movie Ikk Kudi, which is a female-oriented drama delving into generational connections and contemporary womanhood. Initially scheduled for an earlier release, the movie will now be released in theatres on October 31, 2025.

Also Read: Walking Through Memories: Shehnaaz Gill Returns to LPU with “Ikk Kudi”

Even while Shehnaaz tries out wellness trends, her true appeal is in her genuineness, wit, and unapologetic individuality traits that keep her one of India’s most endearing celebrities.