Anil Kapoor Returns As Shivaji Rao In Nayak 2, Also Producing The Film

Anil Kapoor’s 2001 political drama Nayak: The Real Hero has long enjoyed cult status among Indian cinema audiences. Nearly 25 years after its release, the film is once again in the spotlight, as reports of a sequel have officially been confirmed. Producer Deepak Mukut, who currently holds the copyright of the film, has revealed that Nayak 2 is indeed in the works and will be jointly produced by him and Anil Kapoor. Adding to the excitement, Mukut also confirmed that Anil Kapoor will reprise his role and act in the sequel alongside taking on production responsibilities.

Speculation around a sequel gained momentum after reports surfaced online suggesting that Anil Kapoor had acquired the rights to Nayak: The Real Hero. These rumours sparked widespread buzz, with fans eager to see a continuation of the story that left a lasting impression with its bold political themes. Addressing these reports, Deepak Mukut clarified that the project is a collaborative effort rather than a rights buyout.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Mukut said, “He and I are making the film together. It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on.” He further confirmed, “Yes, the sequel is in works and we are producing the film together.” While he remained tight-lipped about key details such as the director, cast, and production timeline, Mukut was unequivocal when asked whether Anil Kapoor would act in the film. “Of course, he will!” he stated.

Speaking separately to Bombay Times, Mukut reiterated that the project is still in its early stages. “I won’t be able to talk much but I can only say that we are doing it together. We are fine with all the rumours, but we are doing it together. It is under process. We will announce it shortly,” he said. Emphasising the importance of getting the sequel right, Mukut added that the film would go on floors only after the script is fully locked and all creative elements are finalised.

Calling Nayak 2 a “legacy project,” Mukut reflected on the film’s enduring relevance. “It’s been almost 25 years. Every film has its own destiny. When the time comes, it happens. And we realised it is a good time to do it now,” he said. According to the producer, the decision to move ahead with the sequel came after mutual understanding and extensive discussions with Anil Kapoor. However, he maintained that further details would be revealed only through an official announcement.

Originally produced by A.S. Rathnam, Nayak: The Real Hero was released on September 7, 2001. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S. Shankar, the film was the Hindi remake of his 1999 Tamil blockbuster Mudhalvan. While the film received a mixed response at the box office upon release, it steadily gained popularity over the years through television screenings and word-of-mouth appreciation, eventually achieving cult status.

The film starred Anil Kapoor in the role of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad, a fearless and outspoken journalist who confronts a corrupt political system. Rani Mukerji played the female lead, while the late Amrish Puri delivered one of his most memorable performances as Balraj Chauhan, the powerful and manipulative Chief Minister. Amrish Puri’s portrayal of political arrogance and menace remains a highlight of the film even today.

Nayak revolves around a compelling premise: when Shivaji publicly challenges Chief Minister Balraj Chauhan about corruption and governance, the CM mockingly offers him the chance to run the state for just 24 hours. What begins as a taunt turns into a bold social experiment, as Shivaji uses his limited time in power to expose corruption, enforce accountability, and initiate sweeping reforms. The film blends mass entertainment with sharp political commentary, questioning systemic failures while imagining what honest leadership could achieve—even in a single day.

The announcement of Nayak 2 has naturally raised questions about how the sequel will build upon this premise in a vastly changed political and social landscape. With contemporary audiences more aware and vocal about governance, transparency, and accountability, expectations from the sequel are high. While it remains unclear whether the sequel will follow the same characters or introduce a new political challenge, Anil Kapoor’s involvement has reassured fans that the core spirit of Nayak will remain intact.

As discussions continue behind the scenes, fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the story, direction, and casting of Nayak 2. For now, the confirmation alone has revived nostalgia and excitement, signaling the return of one of Hindi cinema’s most talked-about political narratives—this time, for a new generation.