Is Dhanush Joining Vijay Sethupathi In Arasan? Here’s The Truth

Recent speculation surrounding Tamil cinema has kept fans busy, especially with rumours linking Dhanush to a surprise appearance in Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming gangster drama Arasan. The buzz gained momentum on social media, with many assuming that Dhanush might make a cameo due to the film’s connection to the Vada Chennai universe. However, the makers have now put an end to the rumours, confirming that Dhanush is not part of the project.

According to reports by 123 Telugu, Arasan is a gangster action drama headlined by Silambarasan TR (Simbu) and is set within the broader Vada Chennai universe. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the film, making it one of the most anticipated Tamil releases in recent times. Given Dhanush’s iconic role in Vada Chennai, fans were quick to speculate that the actor could appear in a special cameo, linking the narratives together.

Producer Kalaipuli Thanu, however, dismissed these claims and clarified the confusion. Explaining the storyline, Thanu stated that Arasan unfolds in a parallel timeline within the Vada Chennai universe. He pointed out that Dhanush’s character from Vada Chennai is currently shown as being in jail, making his appearance in Arasan unlikely. “Arasan’s story takes place in a parallel timeline, while Dhanush’s character is in jail in Vada Chennai,” Thanu said. He further confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi has already joined the shoot and reassured fans that there are no issues with Simbu. “He is coming on time to the sets and cooperating well,” the producer added.

While fans may be disappointed about the absence of Dhanush in Arasan, the excitement around his other projects remains strong. One such film is Tere Ishk Mein, which hit theatres on November 28. The romantic drama opened to decent reviews and had been generating buzz ever since its first look was unveiled. The film’s connection to the 2013 cult classic Raanjhanaa significantly amplified audience interest, particularly among fans of Dhanush.

In the weeks leading up to the release, lead actors Kriti Sanon and Dhanush travelled extensively across the country for promotions. Their easy camaraderie and fun interactions during promotional events were well received by fans, further building anticipation for the film. Now that Tere Ishk Mein is finally playing in cinemas, many viewers are eager to know when it will be available on OTT platforms.

As of now, the exact digital release date has not been officially announced, as the film has only recently completed its theatrical debut. However, according to OTT Play, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights. Once the film wraps up its theatrical run, it will make its way to the streaming giant. This means that the sooner the film concludes its time in cinemas, the earlier audiences can expect it to drop on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is also making headlines for a completely different and unique project titled Gandhi Talks. The silent film, which also stars Arvind Swami, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, has finally received an official theatrical release date. The makers announced that Gandhi Talks will release in theatres on January 30, 2026—marking the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Written and directed by Kishor P Belekar, Gandhi Talks features a musical score by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The film holds a special place in Indian cinema as it was the first-ever silent film to be screened at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa in 2023. Its unconventional format and thought-provoking theme have already drawn significant attention from film enthusiasts.

On January 3, the makers unveiled a new teaser for Gandhi Talks, offering intriguing glimpses of the characters portrayed by the lead cast. In the teaser, Vijay Sethupathi is seen holding a sickle, hinting at a layered and intense character. Aditi Rao Hydari appears in a yellow suit, leaning on a balcony as she gazes into the distance, while Arvind Swami and Siddharth Jadhav are shown in equally compelling frames.

The text accompanying the teaser reads, “His silence shook an empire. On his death anniversary, this silent film reminds us of Bapu’s thoughts…silently.” Along with the teaser, the makers confirmed the film’s release date as January 30, 2026.

With Arasan, Tere Ishk Mein, and Gandhi Talks, actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush continue to explore diverse storytelling spaces—ranging from gritty gangster dramas to romantic films and experimental silent cinema—keeping audiences engaged across genres and platforms.