Yash Drops Rukmini Vasanth’s First Look in Toxic — Fans Say She’s the Film’s Darkest Surprise!

Yash’s upcoming action drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to dominate headlines as the makers unveil yet another striking character poster. Following the buzz created by Tara Sutaria’s first look, the spotlight has now shifted to actress Rukmini Vasanth, whose introduction as Mellisa has instantly amplified excitement around the much-anticipated film.

Taking to Instagram, Yash personally shared Rukmini’s first-look poster and introduced her character with the caption, “Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in – A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” The poster presents Rukmini in a stunning high-rise gown, exuding elegance with an underlying intensity that hints at the layered nature of her role. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heart emojis and praise, lauding her powerful screen presence and glamorous transformation.

Toxic, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, has been generating massive anticipation due to its ambitious scale, international technical crew, and stellar ensemble cast led by Yash. Earlier, the makers revealed Tara Sutaria’s first look as Rebecca, a character described as both fragile and fiercely commanding. The poster depicted Rebecca amid a gilded chaos, suggesting vulnerability intertwined with authority.

Speaking about her role, Tara Sutaria shared that Toxic marks a radical departure from her previous work. She revealed that stepping into this gritty, volatile world challenged her creatively and emotionally. Tara also praised the filmmaking approach of Yash and Geetu Mohandas, calling the process “incomparable” and unlike anything she had experienced before.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is being simultaneously filmed in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages—highlighting the film’s strong global vision.

The film features an impressive technical lineup, with National Award winner Rajeev Ravi handling cinematography, Ravi Basrur composing the music, Ujwal Kulkarni overseeing editing, and TP Abid serving as production designer. Adding to the excitement, the high-octane action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for the John Wick franchise, alongside acclaimed action specialists Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The release coincides with major festive celebrations such as Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa, positioning the film for a massive box-office opening.