Priyadarshan Reacts Strongly After Arshad Warsi Calls Hulchul a Bad Experience

A surprising controversy has surfaced around the 2004 hit film Hulchul, after actor Arshad Warsi recently described his experience working on the movie as a “bad experience.” Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, the comment has left the director shocked and emotionally hurt, prompting him to respond publicly for the first time.

Speaking to Midday, Priyadarshan expressed his disbelief over Arshad’s statement, admitting that it deeply upset him. “I was very upset when I read what he said. I could be wrong, and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has actually said this, I am shocked,” the director shared. Priyadarshan went on to recall that after Hulchul was released, Arshad had personally called him to express gratitude for the role.

“After the release, he told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought I would get this kind of appreciation,’” Priyadarshan said. The filmmaker added that Hulchul was a clear commercial success, making Arshad’s recent claim even more painful. “It was a big hit, yet Arshad has called it a flop film. That has really pained me. Why would he say that when it was one of my successful films?” he asked.

Priyadarshan emphasized that Arshad’s performance was well received by audiences and critics alike. “People loved and appreciated his role in Hulchul. I am deeply hurt by these accusations. He had no reason to complain,” the director concluded.

Arshad Warsi, meanwhile, had spoken about the issue during an interview with The Lallantop last month. Recalling how he came on board the film, Arshad said writer Neeraj Vora had approached him with the project and pitched his role as being similar to Akshay Kumar’s iconic character in Hera Pheri. Believing it to be a leading role, Arshad immediately agreed.

However, Arshad claimed that he only realized his character was that of a sidekick once he reached the film sets. He added that even Priyadarshan was unaware of the initial pitch and only knew that Arshad was cast to play a particular character.

Hulchul, a Hindi remake of the Malayalam classic Godfather (1991), featured a massive ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, and others. Made on a budget of approximately ₹10 crore, the film went on to earn over ₹32 crore at the box office, cementing its status as a commercial success.