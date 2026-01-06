Rahu Ketu Trailer Out: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Bring Cosmic Comedy to the Big Screen

The makers of Rahu Ketu, backed by Zee Studios and Blive Productions, have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer—and it promises a riotous cinematic ride where mythology collides with modern madness. Blending quirky humour, sharp writing, and a deeper cosmic message, the trailer sets the tone for a film that aims to entertain while subtly encouraging audiences to reflect on their actions.

The trailer opens on a powerful note with veteran actor Piyush Mishra, whose unmistakable voice lends gravitas as he introduces the mythological significance of Rahu and Ketu. Rooted in ancient folklore, his narration grounds the story before launching viewers into a chaotic world where divine forces intervene in very human lives. The result is a refreshing mix of fantasy and contemporary comedy.

Leading the madness are Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, who showcase effortless chemistry and impeccable comic timing. Samrat plays an ambitious character driven by shortcuts and big dreams, bringing charm and unpredictability to the screen. Sharma, known for his mastery of situational comedy, once again shines with his blend of physical humour and sharp observational wit, adding layers of hilarity to the narrative.

Speaking about the film, Pulkit Samrat shared that fantasy-driven stories have always intrigued him. He said that stepping into the colourful, chaotic universe of Rahu Ketu was a joyful experience, especially because the film presents mythological concepts in a fun, accessible way for younger audiences.

Varun Sharma echoed similar sentiments, explaining that the humour in Rahu Ketu is rooted in everyday human flaws. According to him, the film doesn’t just aim to make people laugh—it reflects real-life behaviour through exaggerated chaos, madness, and comedy.

Shalini Pandey appears in a bold and confident avatar, bringing emotional depth and strength to the story. Her character plays a crucial role in anchoring the film’s moral compass amid the chaos. She described Rahu Ketu as one of the most enjoyable journeys of her career, praising director Vipul Vig for encouraging creative freedom and collaboration.

The supporting cast further elevates the trailer. Chunky Pandey delivers yet another memorable comic performance, while Amit Sial adds restraint and intensity, grounding the high-energy narrative with conviction.

What truly sets Rahu Ketu apart is the arrival of the mythological figures themselves, pushing the story into a philosophical space built around the idea that actions have consequences. Packed with humour, chaos, and cosmic justice, Rahu Ketu is set to hit theatres nationwide on January 16, 2026.