Timothee Chalamet’s Emotional Critics Choice Win Includes a Heartfelt Thank You to Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet had a night to remember at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards, where the actor took home his very first Critics Choice trophy—and made sure to share the moment with his longtime partner, Kylie Jenner. The 28-year-old star won Best Actor for his powerful performance in Marty Supreme, a biographical sports drama inspired by the life of legendary American table tennis player Marty Reisman.

This win marked a major milestone in Chalamet’s career, coming after four previous nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. Visibly emotional as he took the stage, the actor began his acceptance speech by acknowledging the fierce competition in the category. He offered warm praise to his fellow nominees, including Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura, calling it an honour to be recognised alongside such accomplished performers.

Chalamet then turned his attention to the audience, where Kylie Jenner was seated, and delivered a heartfelt message that instantly captured the room. “Thank you to my partner for three years. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you,” he said, expressing his gratitude “from the bottom of my heart.”

Cameras quickly caught Jenner’s emotional reaction as she smiled, clasped her hands under her chin, and mouthed back, “I love you,” in a tender exchange that quickly went viral online.

The actor also took time to praise Marty Supreme’s director, producer, and co-writer Josh Safdie. Speaking about the film’s emotional depth, Chalamet highlighted Safdie’s approach to storytelling. He described the movie as a portrait of a deeply flawed yet relatable man pursuing a dream, noting that it didn’t preach morality but instead trusted the audience to connect with the character’s journey. Chalamet thanked Safdie for creating what he called “this dream” of a story.

The Best Actor category at this year’s Critics Choice Awards was one of the most competitive, featuring standout performances from across the industry. Despite strong contenders, Chalamet’s portrayal ultimately stood out, earning him the top honour.

Marty Supreme is set in 1950s New York City and follows the story of Marty Mauser, a gifted and determined table tennis player striving to become a champion. Chalamet’s character is inspired by real-life icon Marty Reisman, known for his unconventional techniques, street-smart attitude, and larger-than-life presence in the sport during the mid-20th century.