Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s First Christmas with Husband Raj Nidimoru Is Pure Magic—Tamannaah Bhatia Joins the Celebration!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most loved stars on social media, once again delighted her fans by sharing a glimpse into her personal life. The actress, who recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, offered a peek into their festive Christmas celebration, and the pictures quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Samantha first shared a photo showcasing the elegant Christmas décor at her home. From twinkling lights to festive ornaments, the setup radiated warmth and holiday cheer. Playfully addressing her followers, she captioned the post, “Do I really need to put the Christmas décor away?”—a sentiment many fans instantly related to.

In her next story, Samantha shared a joyful group photo from the Christmas gathering. The actress was seen posing with husband Raj Nidimoru and close friends in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Joining the couple for the celebration was Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, adding star power to the intimate festivities.

Samantha looked radiant in an emerald green sleeveless dress, keeping her look elegant and festive. Tamannaah, on the other hand, stunned in a chic grey outfit, complementing the cozy yet stylish vibe of the evening. Raj Nidimoru appeared relaxed and happy as the group smiled for the camera, clearly enjoying their time together.

The Christmas celebration comes just weeks after Samantha and Raj surprised fans by announcing their wedding. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in a private ceremony held in Coimbatore. Samantha revealed the big news by sharing wedding pictures on Instagram, catching fans completely off guard as there had been no prior announcements or hints. Soon after the post went live, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities alike.

Although Samantha and Raj never publicly confirmed their relationship before marriage, speculation had been swirling since early 2024. The two were frequently spotted together at industry events, sparking curiosity among fans. Professionally, the duo shares a strong creative bond, having worked together on Prime Video projects like The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, with Raj as director and Samantha in the lead role.

This marriage marks a new chapter for both. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The upcoming series boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Wamiqa Gabbi.