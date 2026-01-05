Venkatesh’s Surprise Entry Steals the Show in Chiranjeevi–Nayanthara’s Sankranthi Entertainer

The trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, director Anil Ravipudi’s much-anticipated Sankranthi entertainer, dropped on Sunday evening and immediately set the tone for a loud, festive, and unapologetically mass spectacle. Headlined by megastar Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the film promises a familiar cocktail of humour, romance, and over-the-top action—hallmarks of Ravipudi’s filmmaking style.

Running for two minutes and forty-two seconds, the trailer introduces Chiranjeevi as Shankara Vara Prasad, a former RAW agent who has transitioned into the powerful role of India’s National Security Advisor. Once a feared operative, Shankara is now seen leading an unexpectedly simple domestic life. The opening moments show him washing clothes, cooking meals, and embracing a low-key routine, setting up a humorous contrast to his formidable past.

But peace is short-lived. The trailer soon flips gears as Shankara sheds his lungi-clad simplicity for crisp suits and high-octane action. With trademark swagger, punch-heavy fight sequences, and dramatic slow-motion shots, Chiranjeevi reclaims his mass avatar. The tonal shift from household comedy to full-blown action is classic Anil Ravipudi, designed to appeal squarely to festival crowds.

Nayanthara is introduced as Sashirekha, dubbed a “dynamic lady” who plays both Shankara’s romantic interest and his toughest challenge. Their chemistry unfolds through sharp banter, ego clashes, and exaggerated romantic situations. Shankara’s journey from confident pursuer to desperate pleader in his attempts to win her over adds a layer of comedy to the narrative.

The trailer also showcases Ravipudi’s signature humour, including a marriage-related joke that feels familiar and somewhat dated—likely to divide viewers but expected to land well with fans of his previous films.

One of the trailer’s biggest highlights arrives in the final moments with the surprise cameo of Venkatesh. Making a whistle-worthy mass entry, the actor engages in playful, meta banter with Chiranjeevi about alternating between mass entertainers and family-oriented films. The self-aware exchange is a clear nod to their illustrious careers and is bound to trigger cheers in theatres.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu marks Anil Ravipudi’s first collaboration with both Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo, with Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Harsha, and others in key roles.