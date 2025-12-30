Vishwambhara Release Update: Chiranjeevi Breaks Silence on Delay and VFX-Heavy Second Half

Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated fantasy action drama Vishwambhara has been in the spotlight ever since its grand announcement, and fresh updates about its release timeline have reignited excitement among fans. According to recent reports, the makers are now targeting a June 2026 theatrical release, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

As per reports by 123 Telugu, the film’s teaser initially faced criticism for its underwhelming CGI, prompting the team to revisit and refine the visual effects extensively. Sources suggest that this feedback played a key role in the revised release plans, with the makers opting to invest additional time to deliver a visually superior cinematic experience. The film is now expected to hit theatres in the summer of 2026, a season traditionally associated with big-ticket entertainers and family audiences.

Earlier this year, Chiranjeevi addressed concerns regarding the delay through a video message. Explaining the reason behind the prolonged production, the Megastar revealed that the entire second half of Vishwambhara heavily depends on VFX and advanced graphics. He emphasized that the team is committed to ensuring top-notch visual quality, which has required more time than initially anticipated. Chiranjeevi also mentioned that summer was chosen strategically, as children and family audiences tend to flock to theatres during the holiday season.

Vishwambhara is a dream project for director Vassishta, who earned widespread acclaim with his debut film Bimbisara, noted for its strong visual effects and imaginative storytelling. Expectations are high as Vassishta once again ventures into a visually rich, mythological fantasy world on a much grander scale.

The film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with Ashika Ranganath playing a pivotal role. Kunal Kapoor is also part of the ensemble cast. The technical crew behind the film is equally impressive, with cinematography by Chota K Naidu and production design by AS Prakash, who has meticulously crafted the expansive world of Vishwambhara.

Backed by UV Creations, the film has been mounted on a massive scale with no compromises on quality or creativity. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, Vishwambhara blends mythology, emotion, and spectacle, aiming to deliver a visually immersive experience. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently gearing up for Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu opposite Nayanthara, which is slated for a Sankranthi release on January 12, 2026.