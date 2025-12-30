V Enters His 30s in Style: BTS Drops Adorable Birthday Video That Fans Can’t Stop Replaying

BTS ARMYs across the globe are celebrating a momentous occasion as Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, officially turns 30. Marking the milestone, BTS surprised fans with a heartfelt birthday video that quickly became the highlight of the day. Shared on the group’s official platform, the adorable clip sent social media into overdrive, reminding fans why Taehyung remains one of the most cherished artists of his generation.

The birthday video beautifully captured Taehyung’s multifaceted personality, blending playful, candid moments with striking, cinematic visuals. From his signature boxy smile to intense, smouldering gazes into the camera, the montage showcased the effortless charm and emotional depth that fans have adored for over a decade. Each frame reflected a different side of V — goofy, artistic, introspective and undeniably magnetic.

Accompanying the video was a simple yet touching caption: “Congratulations! Happy V Day.” The understated message resonated deeply with fans, who instantly flooded the comments section with emotional birthday wishes. One ARMY wrote, “Happy Birthday Taehyung. You are loved all over the world,” while another shared how they’ve been celebrating his birthday since he was just 19, expressing excitement about welcoming him into his thirties. Fans also wished him happiness, good health and a “golden birthday,” reaffirming their unwavering love and support.

Kim Taehyung debuted as part of BTS in 2013 and has since evolved into a global cultural icon. Known for his deep baritone voice, soulful artistry and unconventional charisma, V has carved out a unique identity within the group. His ability to convey emotion through both music and visuals has consistently set him apart, earning admiration from fans and critics alike.

Beyond BTS, Taehyung has explored acting, notably starring in the historical drama Hwarang. His solo musical projects have highlighted his jazz-influenced sound and introspective storytelling, further cementing his reputation as a versatile artist. In recent years, he has also become a major presence in the fashion world, serving as a luxury brand ambassador and a regular at international fashion events.

As V steps into his thirties, fans are filled with anticipation for what’s next. With BTS members completing their military service and hinting at future group activities, this birthday symbolizes not just a personal milestone for Taehyung, but the beginning of an exciting new chapter for BTS.