BTS’ V Drops Hint That Sends Indian ARMY Into a Frenzy

Indian BTS ARMY may be closer than ever to witnessing a moment they have dreamed about for years. On December 27, a seemingly casual remark by BTS memberKim Taehyung, popularly known as V, during a Weverse live session sent fans across India into an emotional meltdown. What began as a warm greeting quickly turned into a statement that many believe could signal a historic first for BTS in India.

While interacting with fans, V greeted viewers with a cheerful “Namaste,” instantly winning hearts. Moments later, he added the now-viral line: “Namaste, namaste Indian ARMY. See you next year!” Though no official announcement followed, those three words were enough to ignite widespread speculation about BTS finally performing in India.

For Indian ARMY, who have supported the group passionately since their debut without ever experiencing a home-country concert, the comment felt deeply personal. Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with emotional reactions. One fan wrote, “Wowww this is true. God himself confirmed.” Another exclaimed, “OMG CAN’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST HEARD!!!!” Many fans shared that it felt like a long-awaited promise was finally being acknowledged.

🐯Indian ARMYS see you next year!



OMG #BTS TOUR IN INDIA!? WE WON pic.twitter.com/Wing2zU0Fo — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) December 27, 2025

The excitement surrounding V’s comment ties into a much larger picture. The year 2026 is already being viewed as monumental for BTS. All seven members—Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—are set to complete their mandatory military service by June 2025. Following that, the group is widely expected to reunite for a new album and an extensive global world tour.

NAMASTE NAMASTE Indian Army See You Next Year 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3A0hxT2C8E — BTS India Charts⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BTSIndiaCharts) December 27, 2025

According to reports from South Korean media outlet Naver, BTS’ upcoming tour could run from May to December 2026, featuring nearly 65 shows worldwide and drawing close to four million fans. Each concert is reportedly expected to host over 60,000 attendees, underscoring the massive scale of the tour.

"#BTS's world tour 2026 is expected to span 8 months, from May to December next year, with 65 performances and an audience of 4 million people. The average number of attendees per performance is expected to remain at around 60K".



Kim Hyun-yong, a researcher at Hyundai Motor… pic.twitter.com/RpgYBSDr1q — BTS BASE (@btsbase07) September 30, 2025

Adding fuel to the speculation is HYBE’s increasing focus on India. In September 2025, BTS’ agency officially launched HYBE INDIA in Mumbai, signalling a serious expansion into the Indian music and entertainment market. Interestingly, BTS had reportedly planned a Mumbai stop during their now-cancelled 2020 tour, making the idea of an India concert feel more plausible than ever.

With India’s massive BTS fanbase, HYBE’s growing presence, and V’s recent comment, many believe that a BTS concert in India in 2026 may finally become a reality. Until an official confirmation arrives, Indian ARMY is holding on tightly to those hopeful words: “See you next year.”