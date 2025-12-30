Bobby Deol’s Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Final Film Screening Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed

The screening of Ikkis, the final film of legendary actor Dharmendra, turned into an emotional evening as Bobby Deol arrived with his family to pay tribute to the iconic star. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on January 1, 2026, the Deol family made a rare public appearance together, drawing immense attention from fans and paparazzi alike.

Bobby Deol was spotted entering the venue first, dressed in a crisp white shirt with a printed design paired with black trousers. He was followed by his wife, Tanya Deol, who kept it elegant in a black outfit, and their son, Aaryaman Deol, who opted for a formal white shirt and black pants. Joining them was cousin Abhay Deol, who added a casual touch in a T-shirt layered with a jacket and blue denim jeans. The family briefly posed together for photographs, sharing a quiet yet powerful moment before heading inside. Before disappearing into the venue, Bobby flashed a thumbs-up and thanked the paparazzi, a gesture that quickly went viral online.

Several Bollywood heavyweights attended the screening, including Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, and Rekha, making the evening a star-studded yet deeply emotional affair. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis marks Dharmendra’s posthumous screen appearance. The film also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

Affectionately called the “He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before he would have turned 90. His passing left a void in Indian cinema, making Ikkis not just a film but a heartfelt farewell to a towering legend.

Recently, Sunny Deol shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ikkis, captured on Dharmendra’s last day of shooting. In the clip, the veteran actor expressed gratitude to the team and filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, calling the experience joyful yet bittersweet. Sunny accompanied the video with an emotional note, urging audiences to celebrate his father’s legacy in cinemas this New Year.

Ikkis tells the inspiring story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, focusing on the historic Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The title reflects the young officer’s age at the time of his martyrdom, adding further emotional weight to Dharmendra’s final cinematic journey.