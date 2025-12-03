Dharmendra’s Family Pays Tribute: Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol Immerse Ashes

The ashes of veteran actor Dharmendra were immersed in the Ganges at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Wednesday, in a private ritual carried out by his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with grandson Karan Deol. A video from the ghat showed family members performing the rites quietly, in accordance with earlier reports that the ceremony would be kept confidential.

According to sources, the Deol family arrived in Haridwar on Tuesday. A video from the evening showed Sunny Deol at a hotel, having tea on a balcony ahead of the scheduled immersion. On Wednesday morning, the family proceeded to the ghat, where the ritual took place under strict privacy.

One viral clip from the ceremony shows a man, believed to be Bobby Deol, breaking down emotionally at the site. He is seen hugging Karan Deol and other relatives before the family leaves the ghat after completing the immersion. The Deols are expected to return to Mumbai via Jolly Grant Airport.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. The actor had been hospitalised for over a month at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital due to serious health complications. Although he was discharged shortly before his death, he passed away at his Mumbai residence while recovering.

His cremation took place on November 25 in Mumbai in a strictly private ceremony attended only by close relatives and a few industry colleagues. Sunny and Bobby Deol performed the last rites, fulfilling their father’s wish for a simple farewell without state honours. Personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salim Khan were seen at the crematorium.

A prayer meet titled “Celebration of Life” was held on November 27, attended by several Bollywood figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur and their children Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajeeta, as well as his second wife Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana.