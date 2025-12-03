Mother Mary Trailer Unveils Anne Hathaway’s Intense Performance!

The official trailer for Mother Mary introduces Anne Hathaway as a global pop icon in the midst of an existential crisis. In the film, Hathaway’s character unexpectedly terminates her tour and reunites with Sam, her long-lost friend and fashion designer who originally molded her public image. From the looks of it, there is emotional turbulence, reinvention of artistry, and a relationship that is riddled with unresolved tension. With its striking visuals, haunting original music, and symbolic imagery, this narrative suggests one that is far from your average celebrity comeback, delving into the darker, psychological, and perhaps even supernatural undercurrents.

Hathaway plays Mother Mary, a musical icon who, after having walked away from her tour, stands facing disillusionment. She reconnects with Sam, played by Michaela Coel, whose creative vision helped define her superstar image. Their reunion dredges up long-buried conflicts, intertwining personal grief and the pressures of artistic reinvention. The film positions Hathaway’s character as a figure wrestling with existential dread, self-discovery, and the cost of fame.

The supporting cast of the film features Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, and Sian Clifford, with FKA Twigs contributing on the music side. The original soundtrack is comprised of songs from modern-day artists, while Daniel Hart did the scoring and Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX produced original tracks, making the musical landscape rich and immersive.

Hathaway said in interviews the role called for total vulnerability, as it demanded she “shed things that were hard to shed” and embrace the discomfort of being a beginner again. Coel says Hathaway threw herself into the work-an emotional and physical endurance she says the actress had to draw upon during some key scenes.

Coming this April 2026, Mother Mary is a psychological and emotional drama of identity, rivalry, and reinvention. From the trailer, it is clear that the movie is an intense, character-driven tale with haunting visuals and music that promises one of the most daunting and impressive pairings of Hathaway and Coel on screen. It is among four 2026 films starring Hathaway, alongside The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey, and Verity.