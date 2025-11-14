Anne Hathaway’s Insane 2026 Lineup Proves She’s Fully Booked and Fully Unstoppable

Anne Hathaway is entering her busiest and boldest era yet. 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years of her career with a release calendar so packed it almost feels unreal. From long-awaited sequels to ambitious dramas and festival favourites, Hathaway is booked from start to finish and Hollywood already cannot stop talking about it.

Her year kicks off with the most talked-about sequel of the decade. The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives on May 1 and the internet has already turned this into an event film. Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs and the hype is insane. It’s the kind of release that guarantees all eyes on her from day one.

Then she shifts gears completely. On July 17 she stars in The Odyssey, a modern retelling of the Greek epic. Early reports say it is visually huge and emotionally heavy, and Hathaway plays a major role in grounding the story’s intensity. From fashion chaos to ancient myth, the range is wild.

Just a month later comes Flowerale Street on August 14. This one leans more dramatic and intimate. The kind of character-driven project where Hathaway usually thrives. It is already being predicted as an awards-friendly release because of its theme and cast.

October 2 brings Erity, another 2026 title that has critics buzzing early. Details are still tight but the film is expected to be tonally darker and more psychological than her usual releases. It is the kind of unexpected turn Hathaway always slips into effortlessly.

And that is not even the end of it. She also has Mother Mary, with the release date yet to be announced. The film has been teased as a music-drama centred on fame and faith, with Hathaway reportedly in a complex, layered role. Whenever it drops, it is likely to be the final stamp on what is already a monster year for her.

Five projects in one year is rare for any actor. Five projects across completely different genres is even rarer. But Hathaway has been doing this long enough to know exactly how to navigate a year this big. She is not just working nonstop. She is picking roles that push her, challenge her, and keep her unpredictable.

2026 is already looking like Anne Hathaway’s year. And honestly, we are not complaining.