Anjana Om Kashyap Becomes The Target Of ‘Funeral Garland’ Trolls After Dharmendra Fake News-What’s Going On?

Aaj Tak’s senior journalist Anjana Om Kashyap has become the target of massive backlash after the channel mistakenly reported the death of legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra. The incorrect news spread rapidly before being swiftly debunked by Dharmendra’s family, triggering outrage across social media and leading to intense criticism of the news outlet’s handling of the situation.

What began as justified criticism soon took a deeply disturbing turn. Several social media users started circulating fake posts and videos claiming Anjana Om Kashyap herself had died. One viral Instagram reel showed a person standing before a poster of the journalist decorated with a funeral garland, mimicking a condolence gathering. The video, shared by the handle @pramodkicomedy, further fuelling the wave of misinformation.

While a section of netizens supported the trolling, arguing it was a “taste of her own medicine,” many others strongly condemned the fake death videos. Critics pointed out that such behaviour crosses ethical boundaries, insisting that “two wrongs don’t make a right.” They argued that while the channel’s mistake deserved accountability, spreading falsehood and hate in response was both dangerous and unacceptable.

Dharmendra’s family members—Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol—expressed anger and disappointment over the erroneous report. They urged media organisations to act responsibly and respect the veteran actor’s privacy. Sunny Deol went a step further, warning that the family was prepared to pursue legal action against media outlets involved in spreading the false news.

Amid the escalating controversy, Aaj Tak issued an official apology, acknowledging the error and stating that internal action had been taken against those responsible for verifying and broadcasting the incorrect information. The channel expressed regret for causing distress to Dharmendra’s family and fans.

दिग्गज एक्टर धर्मेन्द्र जी के बारे में पहले साझा की गई गलत जानकारी के लिए हमें गहरा खेद है। जैसे ही आधिकारिक स्पष्टीकरण प्राप्त हुआ, रिपोर्ट हटा ली गई। त्रुटि के लिए उचित कार्रवाई की गई है। हमारी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं धर्मेंद्र जी और उनके परिवार के साथ हैं, और हम उनके अच्छे… — AajTak (@aajtak) November 13, 2025

However, the polarised reaction online has sparked a parallel debate about media ethics, accountability and the growing trend of retaliatory trolling. The spread of fake videos declaring Anjana Om Kashyap dead has raised concerns about the ease with which misinformation circulates and the potential harm it poses—not just to public figures but to anyone.

As the dust settles, the incident has become yet another reminder of the urgent need for responsible journalism, as well as responsible digital behaviour.