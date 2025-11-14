He’s My Father, My Inspiration!’ Salman Khan On  Dharmendra Amid is Own Health Woes-Catch The Sweet Moment Now!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fondly known as “Bhaijaan,” has always shared a warm and affectionate bond with veteran actor Dharmendra. Their relationship—rooted in mutual admiration, respect, and decades of camaraderie—has been highlighted once again through a viral video from Salman’s ongoing Dabangg Tour in Qatar.

Several clips from the international tour, featuring Salman alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia, have gone viral on social media. But one particular video shared on Reddit has captured the internet’s attention for its emotional depth. In the clip, Salman is asked about the person who inspired his fitness journey, just as he himself motivated millions during the 1990s and early 2000s. Without pausing to think, Khan credits Dharmendra as the ultimate icon behind his fitness regime.

“Mere aane se pehle ek hi shakhs the, aur woh hain Dharam ji. (Before I came along, there was only one person, and that is Dharam ji),” Salman says with deep admiration. He goes on to describe Dharmendra as more than just an idol. “He is like my father, that’s the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back,” he adds, referring to the actor’s recent health concerns.

This heartfelt tribute is not one-sided. Dharmendra, too, has openly acknowledged his affection for Salman. During a past appearance on Bigg Boss, the veteran actor charmed the audience when he said, “Waise main toh kahunga, yeh mera beta hai. Mere teen bete hain—teeno jazbaati hain, khuddar hain, transparent hain. (I would say he’s my son. I have three sons—all of them emotional, self-respecting, transparent).” With a mischievous smile, he added, “Par yeh mujh par thoda zyada gaya hai,” drawing laughter from Salman and Bobby Deol.

Their bond extends beyond words. Salman and Dharmendra have collaborated on memorable projects including Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, and a cameo in Om Shanti Om. Their relationship has only strengthened over the years, transcending the boundaries of cinema.

Recently, Salman visited Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the legendary actor was admitted for health issues. Dharmendra has since been discharged and is recovering at home, surrounded by his family.

As the viral clip continues to circulate, fans are touched by the warmth between the two stars—an enduring father-son bond that remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished friendships.